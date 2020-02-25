  • February 25, 2020

Study: ECISD has more than $700 million in needs

Study: ECISD has more than $700 million in needs

Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:19 pm

Odessa American

Ector County facility needs in today’s dollars are more than $700 million, according to data from the Facilities Review Committee meeting Thursday night.

The figure is based on information gathered and completed by PBK in 2017. Back then, the amount was about $600 million and representatives from PBK said it was updated to 2018 since it was most of the way through 2017.

Representatives from the architecture firm updated the figures for the committee, which met at Travis Elementary.

The number does not include projects that were completed with funds from the tax ratification election.

Methodology, building capacity, project costs, viability of buildings and other items were reviewed. Stakeholders had been surveyed but the high schools were left out so the committee asked them to be resurveyed.

Some re-priortization also will be conducted. Mike Ghormley of PBK Architects said the priorities should probably change.

Ghormley said the district has buildings older than the national average. But PBK Partner Darrell Pearson said the upkeep of the buildings has been outstanding over the years.

The committee also worked on a set of guiding principles based on questions like what they valued and what’s important.

Some of the things that came up from a question about what questions people ha over the facilities assessment were parking issues at the high school; rebalancing schools as it relates to capacity; building two new middle schools; and it seemed that capacity was a larger issue than the school condition index.

Co-Chair Lorraine Perryman reviewed guiding principles from other districts. One district had partnered with the entities. She suggested partnering with the city on parks that could serve as playgrounds.

Some of the responses to principles that should anchor the decision making process were using buildings and resources more efficiently; keeping the same school on the same campus with the same name; and having a state-of-the-art career and technical education facility.

A question about how to attract and retain teachers was brought up. Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD is now 350 teachers short. It was 425 short when he arrived in July.

“We know we are not going to fill all those vacancies; not this year; not next year,” Muri said.

He added that something could be done in a bond to help teachers in terms of facilities.

Perryman said she asked Muri for information on where ECISD facilities are currently and where the district owns land. She wanted to have that overlaid with demographic data.

