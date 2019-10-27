  • October 27, 2019

Lea County law enforcement conducts sex offender address verification, makes two arrests

Lea County law enforcement conducts sex offender address verification, makes two arrests

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 12:32 pm

LOVINGTON, N.M.- Law enforcement in Lea County performed a sex offender address verification of all sex offenders residing in the county earlier this month, making two arrests in the process, according to a statement released by the Lea County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Currently, 132 sex offenders reside in Lea County, the statement says. Eighteen of those individuals are presently incarcerated.

Partnering with the US Marshal's Service and New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole, the sheriff's office began the operation on October 20 in Tatum, Lovington, Maljamar and Hobbs, completing a total of 43 sex offender address verifications.

The operation was continued the next day, in which 37 address verifications were completed and registered sex offender Miguel A. Silva, 32, of Hobbs, was arrested on an active, outstanding Hobbs Municipal bench warrant for failure to appear. 

On the third day of the operation a total of 34 address verifications were completed in Eunice, Jal, Monument and Hobbs. Oscar M. Marquez, 50 of Lovington, was arrested and charged with registration of sex offender, a fourth degree felony.

