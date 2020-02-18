  • February 18, 2020

Development office plans revealed

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:51 pm

Development office plans revealed

With the Education Foundation about to celebrate its 20th year, Director Celeste Potter told Ector County ISD board members about plans to expand the mission of the development component of the organization.

Development is the process of creating and enhancing relationships with potential donors and other stakeholders to ensure current and future support is in place to fulfill the needs of the school district, supplemental agenda material said.

Potter said at Tuesday’s meeting that the foundation wants to create a stronger partnership with the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, attend community events to build trust in the district and look to local, state and national entities for partnerships.

Down the road, Potter said the office may need a grant writer.

She added that the foundation is finally developing a strong partnership with its counterpart in Midland.

Board President Donna Smith said the framework sounds amazing and asked if specifics will be revealed as they evolve, which Potter said they would.

“That’s our opportunity. If we’re going to have a strong development team what will that look like?” Muri said, referring to the grant writer.

He added that he thinks the grant writer position will pay for itself.

On a separate item, the board accepted a $15,000 donation from Aim Bank, Pitts Oilfield Services and The Havens Group to purchase a scoreboard at the Nimitz Middle School Soccer/Football Field and name it in honor of Coach Myron Schneider.

Myron and M’Liss Schneider and children Dell and Robin moved to Odessa in 1966. Schneider came to Nimitz as an assistant coach when the school opened in 1966, an email from his grandson Dustin Fawcett said.

He was named head coach of the Nimitz Admirals in 1968 and his 16-year record there was an unbelievable 120-20-3.

The material said Schneider always said his role was to produce the most coachable athletes for Permian High School, agenda material said.

A large contingent of family, former players and coaches were in attendance at the board meeting for the occasion.

Coach Schneider’s son, Dell, said the donation and naming was an honor beyond belief.

I would never have dreamed that my dad would be honored like that and well deserved, though. He’s a heck of a coach and all these guys around here kind of prove that,” Dell Schneider said.

Some of those who attended came not just from Odessa. Dell Schneider said he came from New Braunfels.

Schneider had few words for the occasion saying only: “This is unbelievable, y’all.”

Former Permian High School football Coach John Wilkins said Schneider not only coached players, he coached coaches. Wilkins said Schneider had five assistants at Nimitz and they were “a bunch of young kids.”

“They had a very important job and Coach Schenider was great taking those pups under his wing and nurturing them,” Wilkins said.

The board also:

  • Approved purchasing eight portable buildings for $599,040. Officials said the buildings would have two classrooms each and include technology and furniture.
  • Approved 2020-2021 contract renewals for administrators on pay grades 6 through 12. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Gregory Nelson aid that includes principals, directors and the deputy superintendent.
  • Added a nutrition coordinator for the school nutrition department. The department provides its own funding via the services it provides to students.

School Nutrition Director Brandon Reyes identified the need for a coordinator and that it would fit into the budget.

Reyes said the assistant director or coordinator position handles the kitchen and menu operations and other similar size districts have one.

“We’re such a huge operation, it’s required,” Reyes said. “We’re basically a multimillion business. We need to do more to demonstrate that to the community. …”

  • Trustees approved the calendar for 2020-2021. School will start Aug. 17 and there will be fewer professional development days and no exchange days for the week of Thanksgiving.

The calendar was available online for employee and community comment.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said they would bring the choice high school calendars and the one for Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy to the board next month.

