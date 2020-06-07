  • June 7, 2020

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported from MCHS - Odessa American: News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported from MCHS

Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2020 12:25 pm

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported from MCHS Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Sunday morning at Medical Center Health System in Odessa.

A news release detailed that one of the deaths was a 56-year old man who went to the MCHS Emergency Room on June 6 with non-COVID related symptoms.

He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and had previously tested positive on April 17 in Harris County.

The second patient was a 62-year old man who was admitted on May 24.

MCHS currently has 14 COVID-19 positive patients in house. The critical care unit has five patients, three of which are intubated. There are nine patients on 7 Central.

Posted in on Sunday, June 7, 2020 12:25 pm.

