Two new COVID-19 deaths reported from MCHS

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Sunday morning at Medical Center Health System in Odessa.

A news release detailed that one of the deaths was a 56-year old man who went to the MCHS Emergency Room on June 6 with non-COVID related symptoms.

He tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and had previously tested positive on April 17 in Harris County.

The second patient was a 62-year old man who was admitted on May 24.

MCHS currently has 14 COVID-19 positive patients in house. The critical care unit has five patients, three of which are intubated. There are nine patients on 7 Central.