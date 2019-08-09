  • August 9, 2019

ECISD gets 'superior' FIRST rating

ECISD gets ‘superior’ FIRST rating

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 11:56 am

Odessa American

Ector County ISD received a superior rating on its preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

The Texas Education Agency website said it ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices. The passing score was 60 and ECISD received a score of 94.

The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

ECISD received a B rating last year.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 9, 2019 11:56 am.

