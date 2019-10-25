UTPB hosting Chemistry Fun Day

The Department of Chemistry at UTPB is having a “Chemistry Fun Day” Saturday to celebrate National Chemistry Week.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, they will have activities for children ages 4 to 11 at the Science and Technology Building.
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 5:42 pm
The Department of Chemistry at UTPB is having a “Chemistry Fun Day” Saturday to celebrate National Chemistry Week.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, they will have activities for children ages 4 to 11 at the Science and Technology Building.
Posted in News, Education, UTPB on Friday, October 25, 2019 5:42 pm. | Tags:
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]