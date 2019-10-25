  • October 25, 2019

UTPB hosting Chemistry Fun Day

The Department of Chemistry at UTPB is having a “Chemistry Fun Day” Saturday to celebrate National Chemistry Week. 

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, they will have activities for children ages 4 to 11 at the Science and Technology Building.

