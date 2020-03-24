ECISD to begin offering childcare for health providers

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Ector County ISD will soon begin offering child care for employees of Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said staffing is being worked on right now.

“We’re looking at our current employees who might be interested in helping with that,” she said at a board meeting Tuesday.

Zavala Elementary is currently used for child care, so Syverson said ECISD has applied for waivers to use the full Zavala campus and offer 24/7 care for children birth to 10.

Syverson said it’s not day care, but it’s not school either.

Superintendent Scott Muri said he has spoken to the CEOs of both hospitals and they are arranging overnight accommodations for their staff.

Potentially, children would stay at the daycare for an extended period.

ECISD is waiting for estimates on the number of children that will be cared for. Muri said the capacity to begin will be 140 children.

He said the service could be expanded to include other first responders and then the county judge and mayor would prioritize a list of employees.

Starting Wednesday, counseling services will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Teams of counselors will be available Monday through Friday and PermiaCare will take over in the off hours.

> Officials said Crisis Center of West Texas also has offered help.

Call 456-HELP. Syverson added that there would also be other resources available on the district website.

The board also approved a resolution for emergency purchases lasting 60 days that would let the district move quickly to purchase items over $50,000. Interim Chief Financial Officer Art Martin and Muri said the board would be informed of the purchases.

“At this time,” Muri said, “we don’t actually anticipate anything, but at this point we do not know what tomorrow brings.”

Board member Nelson Minyard said a lot of other school districts have done the same thing.