Student threatens to shoot up OHS

Two Odessa High School students told an assistant principal Thursday afternoon that a ninth-grade girl threatened to shoot up the school.
ECISD police officers immediately responded, found the girl and she admitted to saying it, a news release said.
The girl was charged with threatening to use or exhibit a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. The girl did not have a weapon, and police officers do not believe students or staff were in danger, the release said.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.