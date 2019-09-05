  • September 5, 2019

Student threatens to shoot up OHS - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Student threatens to shoot up OHS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 6:20 pm

Student threatens to shoot up OHS Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two Odessa High School students told an assistant principal Thursday afternoon that a ninth-grade girl threatened to shoot up the school.

ECISD police officers immediately responded, found the girl and she admitted to saying it, a news release said.

The girl was charged with threatening to use or exhibit a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. The girl did not have a weapon, and police officers do not believe students or staff were in danger, the release said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Thursday, September 5, 2019 6:20 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]