OPD investigating murder

The Odessa Police department has released the names of the two 18-year-olds involved in a shooting that occurred at 7:46 p.m. on Saturday in southeast Odessa.

OPD responded to the Parkway Inn, 3701 East Highway 80, in reference to two gunshot victims. The investigation revealed that after an altercation occurred, an unknown male shot both Jesse Tryon Jr. 18, of Midland and Savion Cottrell, 18, of Midland before fleeing the scene.

Both were transported to a local hospital after the shooting. Tryon was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel while Cottrell remains in critical condition.

Medical Center Hospital officials said he was not a patient.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-01792