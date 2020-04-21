Muri talks about remote learning rates

Remote learning, support of staff stress levels and district efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic were addressed by Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri during a board of trustees meeting.

Muri offered an update and answered questions he’s gotten on a variety of topics Tuesday. Delma Abalos, board vice president, was absent.

This is the fifth week of remote learning and Muri said 89 percent of elementary students are engaged while 84 percent of middle and high school students are.

Remote learning: something that started four and a half weeks ago. Fifth week now.

Muri said ECISD recognizes this is a stressful time for families, but also for the district’s 4,200 employees.

Staff members can take up to 10 days of COVID-19 leave and Muri said that has relieved some of the stress.

ECISD also is continuing to pay its employees and will do so until the end of the year, June 30, Muri said.

Enhanced benefits are also being offered if anyone is struck by COVID-19.

Counselors and the employee assistance program also are available to district personnel.

As for monitoring stress levels, Muri said a lot of that comes from supervisors. He said ECISD is making sure they check regularly on staff members.

A survey is coming in early May monitoring the overall condition of district employees, Muri said.

He also reviewed expectations of teachers and administrators.

Muri said teachers are expected to be flexible and available to students and parents and monitor and implement district curriculum.

They should also provide support to students and parents and make sure supports are being provided to special populations like special education and bilingual students.

Teachers are also expected to offer timely two-way communication with studetns. They are expected to provide at least an hour a day of direct instruction to students and participate in weekly professional learning communities.

Principals are expected to conduct weekly meetings with staff members and executive directors of leadership are expected to be part of those conversations.

Principals are expected to monitor daily instruction and hop into lessons teachers are conducting and engage.

Muri said principals are conducting regular communication with teachers, parents and students and monitoring the schedules of teachers to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to and monitoring grades.

> They also should be working with assistant principals to make sure they are following a schedule and supporting and serving staff members.

> Principals also need to ensure they are documenting all COVID-19 expenses because the federal government has offered some financial relief.

Counselors are not only monitoring help desk five days a week, but calling students and staying engaged with those they knew were fragile before.

Muri said counselors also are making sure students are signing up for courses for next year and filling out forms for financial aid or college.

On plans for the summer, Muri said they will be virtual and designed for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

>> Enrollment: As of last Friday, ECISD had 33,031 students, which Muri said is 236 students more than the same time last year.

He said it looks like the district will have about 34,000 students, approximately 900 more than this year.

>> Plans for next year: Muri said as they think about the next school year, they are working closely with principals, other superintendents and the Texas Education Commissioner.

Whether to continue virtually or go back to school depend on what the local and state coronavirus situation look like.

Muri said ECISD has to plan for every scenario.

In response to a question from Board President Donna Smith, Muri said not every child has a device because they don’t all have access to broadband internet.

But Muri said that’s something the technology team is working on.

He said there are still student who do not have access to any type of wireless internet, so ECISD is trying to find solutions for that.

What direct instruction looks like for teachers depends on the teacher. Muri said teachers use a variety of technology options to reach students.

He said ECISD has served more than 600,000 meals and the ECISD police have conducted almost 500 welfare checks.

The district recently received a $50,000 challenge grant from Chief for Change to broadband access and is looking for philanthropists to help out.

He said the family assistance desk staffed by counselors will add extra hours on Tuesdays.

After a closed session, the board:

>> Approved the 2020-21 employment contracts.

>> Approved termination of a probationary administrative contract for Lola Brooks and approved her returning to a teaching contract.

>> Voted to hire Staci Ashley as executive director for Human Resources and Albert Valencia as director for Human Resources.

Ashley was HR director elementary staff and Valencia was director of purchasing.