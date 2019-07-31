  • July 31, 2019

Odessa police investigating bank robbery

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 8:36 pm

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Security Bank, 4040 E.42nd St.

A news release stated the investigation revealed that the male subject shown in the surveillance photo robbed the bank and left in an unknown direction.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact OPD, Odessa Crime Stoppers or the FBI. The investigation continues.

