  • April 26, 2020

Four employees from Midland Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19 - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Four employees from Midland Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:54 pm

Four employees from Midland Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Four employees from Midland Medical Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19 and are residents of Ector County, the Ector County Health Department confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

The health department is currently trying to work on the contact tracing.

Additionally, the health department has confirmed three employees from Complex Community Federal Credit Union have also tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, the facility is now closed and is currently taking the recommended precautions.

There was no response to questions of why county officials named these two locations but refuse to name local doctors offices of clusters. Health officials have also refused to name a local hotel where a person who was positive stayed.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:54 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
86°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 64°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]