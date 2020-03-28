  • March 28, 2020

West Texas Food Bank ready to meet increased demand - Odessa American: News

West Texas Food Bank ready to meet increased demand

West Texas Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00 pm

West Texas Food Bank ready to meet increased demand By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank is doing what it can to keep things running because of COVID-19.

Like most other local resources in the Permian Basin, the food bank has had to make adjustments to the ever-changing climate caused by the effects from the virus as well as the sharp decrease in the price of oil.

West Texas Food Bank Director of Marketing and Communications Craig Stoker said that the recent surge in demand was something that the group was ready for.

“A crisis can be multiple things but this is on a little bit of a bigger scale,” Stoker said. “This is something that involves everyone. It’s kind of a double whammy and we understand it with the instability in the oil market.”

In a statement released by executive director Libby Campbell Friday, she says the West Texas Food Bank has seen “a 32% increase in demand and we know the need will only increase because of the COVID-19 crisis is being compounded by our oil economy’s unforeseen future.”

Among the changes being made are closing the volunteer program for now due to concerns about protecting the staff. There has also been a shift to a drive-thru model as well, a method being replicated by other local food banks and non-profits across the area.

Stoker said the organization has been helped greatly by the 80-plus partner agencies as well as both Ector County and Midland ISDs with their food distribution programs that provide breakfast and lunch to students.

Campbell added in her statement that they are “targeting rural communities with special drive-thru distributions” in areas like Presidio, Coyanosa, Fort Stockton and Wink among others.

The focus, Stoker says, has turned to helping seniors as part of the monthly Senior Food Box program. Stoker said that the changes made in that regard have been to enlist the help of the Texas State Troopers to maintain that peace during the distribution. 

“Our focus has been how do we maintain consistent operation handling all the new challenges handed to us over the last two weeks,” Stoker said.

A hurdle that the group faces is supply. With grocery stores seeing a surge in business and putting limits on what people can take, Stoker said that it’s created a situation where the group has to re-evaluate where that supply comes from given the increased demand.

“We have to find ways to continue paying for the food that we’re distributing,” he said. “With the shift of what’s going on in the grocery stores, we’ve lost a third of what we’re bringing in every day that was donated.

Stoker added: “That was free food to us. With the shift into the pantry boxes, we have to pay the transportation costs and reimburse those. Typically, it’s not a problem and this is an issue of every food bank across the country.”

The best way to help out, Stoker says, is to make a monetary donation to the food bank. Since the group is not taking volunteers and with large events being canceled or postponed, he says that an event like a food drive would not be the best means of action to avoid adding more strain to the supply at the grocery stores.

Even with the increased demand, Stoker stresses that the bank does have enough to meet its distribution needs.

“We are in no danger of running out of food,” he said. “We’ve been able to place extra orders and we knew that there was going to be a slowdown to the economy here in West Texas.”

Stoker said that he does anticipate longer lines with April 1 looming just ahead but wants to reassure the community that the food bank is there to help.

“We’ll do whatever it takes to do that,” Stoker said. “It may look different if this turns into a months-long response but I have incredible faith in our partnerships and others that we will be here.

“People are coming to us for information because it is an uncertain time for everyone. We want the community to know that we are there for them.”

Posted in , on Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00 pm.

