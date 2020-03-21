MCH creates phone line for health screening

Medical Center Health System is creating a phone line for patients to call for health screenings when presenting signs for COVID-19 that will go live on Monday.

Patients who are experiencing symptoms are being asked to call 432-640-2747.

The phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you have symptoms when the phone line is not open, patients are being asked to self-quarantine until the following day. As always, if it’s an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Patients not at risk may be asked to self-quarantine at home until well or able to follow-up with their usual healthcare provider.

If the patient meets the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department, the patient will be scheduled for an appointment for further screening at one of three MCH Urgent Care Clinics. The patient will then be tested for influenza and other viral illnesses. Again, it is important to call the number above first if presenting symptoms.

If the MCH Urgent Care Clinic determines the patient should be swabbed for COVID-19, the urgent care will request state health department approval. If the health department approves, the patient will be sent to our MCH Urgent Care on 42nd Street to be swabbed for COVID-19.

The patient will be made aware they are a Person Under Investigation (PUI) and should remain self-quarantined at home until confirmed. It can take up to one week for results to be returned.

Patients cannot be swabbed for COVID-19 at the 42nd Street Urgent Care simply because they or their provider desire it. Patients can only be swabbed there with state health department approval. If the patient does not meet screening criteria, the state will not approve patient to be swabbed, the release said.

If COVID-19 is confirmed, the patient will remain self-quarantined or provided necessary hospital care and will be under the supervision of the health department.

This process is vital to help with overcrowding of the local emergency rooms and will help proper screening protocol to be completed. MCHS asks that you work with them as they continue to monitor this fluid situation, the release said.