ECISD discovers another Snapchat threat

Another Snapchat shooting threat was discovered Saturday night targeting Bowie Middle School and Wilson & Young Middle School for Monday.

A news release from Ector County ISD said they dealt with the same threat against Bowie on Friday.

ECISD police have partnered with other law enforcement agencies to locate the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We are asking all parents to please monitor their child’s social media and know what they are posting and promoting. We want to reassure our community we take this seriously, these types of posts are not funny, and we are hope this announcement will help stop it right away,” the release said.

The school schedule for tomorrow will go on as normal. Just as on Friday, extra police officers will be at both schools and the district will continue to investigate any and all leads, the release said.

“… This type of anonymous threat became a far-too-regular occurrence during the last couple of years and we made the decision not to do public announcements because it seemed to encourage copycat threats that disrupted school. However, in light of the recent incidents in our city, we feel we need to alter that stance and let parents know this is happening,” the release said.