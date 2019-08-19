  • August 19, 2019

Travis day ends early

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 4:02 pm

Travis Elementary Magnet had its first day of school interrupted by a power outage, a news release said.

An 18-wheeler pulled down an electrical pole near the school, 1400 S. Lee Ave.

As of noon Monday, the school was without power.

All the students were at lunch and all the students were expected to be fed.

The news release said the school was having an early dismissal and asked parents to come to the campus and pick up their students.

All students who ride the bus to Zavala or home will be shuttled to Ector to ride from there. Please pick up your students when you receive this message by driving from Monahans Street at the northwest end of the street. Lee Street was blocked off.

Students not picked up from Travis by 12:30 p.m. were shuttled to Ector for parent pick up there. Parents were advised to have their ID in order to pick up students.

