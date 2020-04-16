Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

  • April 16, 2020

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:11 pm

MIDLAND Vitalant has launched a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the diseases, according to a press release Thursday.

The release states that the blood component, also known as convalescent plasma, contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight their illness.

In coordination with Midland Health, Vitalant is working to identify willing donors who qualify for this type of donation.

Vitalant is looking for convalescent plasma donors to help patients but they must meet certain criteria.

That criteria includes: having a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test, must have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days and must meet all other current Food and Drug Administration donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma.

The release still stresses that even with these requirements, there may be additional tests or other criteria required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website at vitalant.org/covidfree.

“By donating convalescent plasma, a donor potentially may save the lives of several COVID-19 patients,” said medical director for Vitalant, South Dr. Liz Rosenbaum.

