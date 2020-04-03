Muri gets student feedback on remote learning

Having asked for comment on the district’s remote learning experience, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said he got some from high school juniors and seniors.

A virtual meeting of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council was held via Zoom Friday. Muri wanted to see what the students’ lives were like now, how the remote learning has gone and what it’s been like socially isolating in this age of COVID-19.

Some takeaways, Muri said, was that the students are desperate to see their teachers, administrators and the superintendent.

“… They love when they’re videoconferencing with their teachers right now and they long for those opportunities to be seen,” Muri said. “In fact, I fully expected some kids to simply use their telephone to dial into the conference today, but every single student was on video. They wanted to see me. They wanted to be seen themselves and they wanted to see their peers. That says a lot about what our kids are in need of right now. This social isolation and social distancing has kept them in their homes and kept them from their friends and teachers and others …”

Another thing they expressed was a need to collaborate, Muri said.

“One of the things that we do when we have kids during the school year is we create opportunities for them to work in teams, to work in groups, to collaborate on projects. They miss that opportunity, so they’re asking for more opportunities in a virtual world to collaborate on projects and assignments and things like that. Being isolated has created separation for our kids and they just long to be with other people, so they want us to create some assignments for them to allow them to work together in groups in a virtual environment. I appreciated that feedback and we’ll share that with our teachers,” Muri said.

Another item was that the students, especially the seniors, realize they’re missing the traditional end-of-year recognitions and ceremonies.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to have those in the traditional way and so they’re realizing that and missing that; a lot of sadness on their part today as they thought about their senior year and those things that they’re going to be missing, so very honest and candid conversation with our kids. They’re incredibly resilient and they were so honest today and I just really appreciate and applaud all of our kids and just really feel, especially for our seniors, and what they’re missing this year.

It was a humbling conversation,” Muri said.

On a separate item, Muri wanted to remind people that the district can no longer provide meals on weekends.

He noted that as of Friday, a little more than 300,000 breakfasts and lunches had been served since March 17.

“… That’s a large number,” Muri said. “It’s almost 20,000 meals a day. Remarkable. I think it’s just indicative of the need that we have in our community right now and that’s only going to get greater as other people lose their jobs or things like that. The needs of our kids are going to continue to escalate and so we have to continue to be responsive as a school district, so I’m glad so glad we’re able to do this for our kids and families and look forward to continuing to do that.”

Asked about how students will be graded at the end of the year, Muri said administration is working on guidance to principals and teachers.

“There are options that we’re exploring. Pass/fail is something that we’re exploring, as well as some other options so we’ll be having a conversation with our trustees at an upcoming board meeting as we make some recommendations,” Muri said.

“At the end of the year, our principals are responsible for making a decision as to if a child moves forward or not, or if they pass their classes. It ultimately comes down to that principal’s decision and that comes from the things that teachers and kids are doing together (in) the classroom. We’ll provide some guidance, but there are lots things we are considering.”

“At the end of the day, the decision we make will be in the best interest of our kids. We will weigh the current reality what is happening in the lives of our kids and we will make a decision that benefits our students,” he added.