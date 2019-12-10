Board discusses budget priorities

Doing more on teacher compensation and pay for at-will employees was the top concern as the Ector County ISD board of trustees discussed budget priorities during a workshop Tuesday.

Board Vice President Delma Abalos said she wants to make sure the district is competitive as far as pay in the workforce.

“And in order to keep those teachers, especially the new ones, I would like to see us set aside training funds,” Abalos said.

She added that there are teachers that do well year after year.

“If we could get those to work with new ones or those who are struggling and compensate them, that would be great,” Abalos said.

Equity — schools that have students with the most need — and having more funding for counselors and/or more counselors were other aspects agreed on by the board. “I’d like to see us spend more money for the counselors, or more counselors to address the needs of the kids who make those statements before they do something,” Abalos said.

If a student threatens to bring a gun or “blow the place up,” more than likely that student has a problem, Abalos said, and it could be prevented.

She added that security and safety are big issues, especially after the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

“But we need to deal with the root of the problem …,” Abalos said.

Board member Tammy Hawkins said she would like employees to be proud to be part of ECISD and “we should be proud of them.”

Hawkins added that she would like to see momentum continue in technology and getting the community involved in the school district to let them know “we are good place to be.”

Trustee Steve Brown said it seems like upkeep on schools and grounds has been neglected because of finances.

Brown said he would like the district to work with campus leadership to see what their needs are or help them assess their needs.