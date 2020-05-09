Raxton Jones remembered with procession

The Odessa community has rallied around the Jones family over the years as their son Raxton battled a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

On Saturday, the community again showed its support after Raxton’s death earlier this week.

Raxton, who passed away on May 5 at the age of five at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, was remembered at a memorial service by the local law enforcement and local fire department at Sunset Memorial off Highway 80 on Saturday.

“He’s been fighting for his life the past five years and during those five years, he’s changed a lot of those lives,” Raxton’s father Ryan Jones said, who is a captain and paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue. “He’s inspired a lot of people….He’s going to continue his legacy with his donation of himself to gene therapy research.”

Even with Raxton gone, his family is eager to see the impact that he has had.

“My wife and I are blessed to have had Raxton around for five years,” Ryan said. “We’re very excited to see what the future holds and how many lives Raxton is able to save and how many lives that he changes for the better. We’re going to be burying him in the next few days. It’s not going to be a sad time. It’s going to be a very exciting time.”

Over the years, the community has been there to support the Jones family with fundraisers to help Raxton.

One of those included a benefit that was hosted by Jason Payne, owner of Payne’s Gym back in 2015 when Raxton was nine months old.

Other benefits have been held and the family has been grateful for the support.

“They’ve been a super big support with Raxton,” Ryan said. “Our family, our friends, we’ve been able to raise money for research for him. The purpose has been to not only save his life but to save other kids’ lives as well.”