Police investigating SW Odessa crash

An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash that occurred early the morning of March 25 in southwest Odessa.

At about 1:02 a.m., an Odessa Police Department officer observed a silver Chrysler 300 traveling westbound in the 2500 block of West Eighth Street at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and continued westbound on Eighth Street. The officer terminated the stop and the vehicle later crashed into a pole located on the northeast corner of Eighth Street and West Loop 338, a news release said.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Anthony Maldonado, 18, of Odessa. Maldonado was transported to a local hospital and later air-lifted to a hospital in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues, the release said.