  • March 25, 2020

Police investigating SW Odessa crash - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Police investigating SW Odessa crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 8:10 pm

Police investigating SW Odessa crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash that occurred early the morning of March 25 in southwest Odessa.

At about 1:02 a.m., an Odessa Police Department officer observed a silver Chrysler 300 traveling westbound in the 2500 block of West Eighth Street at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and continued westbound on Eighth Street. The officer terminated the stop and the vehicle later crashed into a pole located on the northeast corner of Eighth Street and West Loop 338, a news release said.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Anthony Maldonado, 18, of Odessa. Maldonado was transported to a local hospital and later air-lifted to a hospital in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues, the release said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Reference Links

Posted in , on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 8:10 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 62°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 60°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 86°/Low 49°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]