Architecture, engineering firm approved for facilities assessment

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees approved hiring PBK architecture and engineering to refresh its facilities assessment plan at their meeting Tuesday.

The cost is not to exceed $217,000.

A facilities review committee also was approved.

Chief of Operations Patrick Young said the board approved PBK to do the initial assessment in December 2016.

Young said remaining with PBK will mean significant cost and time savings to ECISD. He said PBK is the leading kindergarten through 12th Grade architectural firm in Texas and No. 2 in the nation.

PBK will start work on Wednesday and wrap up in February. Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard has said the firm will return with its findings Feb. 25.

The facilities review committee charge and composition will include community members, parents, a student from each high school (including George H.W. New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS), certified staff members and campus and district administrators.

Young said PBK will create the agenda and there will be six or seven meetings over the next several months.

Howard said about 120 invitations will go out and she expects it to be about 100 people. The group is asked to commit to 75 percent attendance of the meetings.

Young said the culmination will be in May when the facilities review committee brings its recommendation to the board.

The board also approved a resolution establishing a district memorial scholarship fund.

The scholarships will honor and memorialize students, employees, and friends of ECISD.

The district has created a separate fund working with the chief financial officer. Donations will be accepted throughout the year, and the initial Memorial Scholarships will be awarded May 2020, supplemental agenda material said.

One scholarship will be awarded to a senior from each of the five high schools: Odessa High School, NTO, Odessa Collegiate Academy, and Odessa Technical early college high school, the material said.

Based on contributions made through January 2020, the MSF committee will determine the amount for each scholarship in the initial year. The goal will be to sustain this scholarship over time, and the amount to be will be reviewed annually in February.

Trustees also approved a memorandum of understanding between ECISD and Texas Tech Department of Family and Community Medicine to establish a school-based clinic using telemedicine equipment connecting the school nurse office with Texas Tech Family Medicine.

The pilot will be at Odessa High School to start.

Director of Nursing Laura Mathew said this will allow more rapid response to treatment, for example. It will need parental consent and she anticipates the school nurse will make first contact with the parents.

In the long term, Mathew said it will help with attendance

They are 10 to 12 locations.

Dr. Timothy Benton, regional chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said physicians will be at Texas Tech and see students remotely.

Benton said the charge will be minimal.

He added that he has secured equipment from Texas Tech. The only thing that will cost is the software licensing.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Board Vice President Delma Abalos said.