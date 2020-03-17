UT System orders courses online, postpones graduation

The University of Texas System has decided to take immediate action due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a letter to university presidents from Chancellor James B. Milliken that was released Tuesday evening.

This includes postponing graduation, most likely until the fall.

Starting immediately, all instruction will be provided online. Students away for spring break will be encouraged to stay or return home to complete their course work remotely, and those currently on campus will be encouraged to return to their homes to do the same. There will be no on-campus classes or other academic gatherings. Unique research will be managed at the institutional level.

Living in campus residence halls and participating in campus dining programs will be limited to students who do not have a suitable alternative. This will be determined on a case-by-case basis to serve students who require this accommodation while observing social distancing practices.

In light of the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance prohibiting gatherings, all spring commencement ceremonies shall be postponed. Graduating students will receive their degrees as scheduled, but the ceremonies we all look forward to will be held at a later date, most likely in the fall.

Students who have paid for residence halls, dining plans and other specific related campus services they cannot use will be reimbursed or credited for unused portions, and “we will work with you on system-wide guidelines for these plans,” the letter said.

“We are establishing a system-wide emergency fund to be made available to institutions to address specific student needs,” the letter said.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said they have not heard of any COVID positive test results in the entire Permian Basin.

“I think what we’re trying to do is follow the CDC guidelines to flatten the curve. … The strategy is more about trying to spread out the time and exposure so the healthcare systems are not all overwhelmed at the same time,” Woodley said.

This includes cancelling large events, spreading out work hours so fewer people are around each other and sending students home so they can be with their support groups and family.

She added that what’s in the letter was in line with what UTPB was already doing. The announcement that instruction would go online after spring break had already been made and they were working to support students and their ability to go home. But they are also working with students to determine what their needs are.

Since all large gatherings are prohibited, they will postpone the graduation ceremony and it will happen at a later date.

They are still working on details, Woodley said, as to whether to have a virtual ceremony to give students an opportunity celebrate. Diplomas, as they usually are, will be sent out later, as well.

“It’s difficult and I know it’s disappointing for our students, particularly those in senior year. There’s so much happening on the campus. It is something universities across the nation are dealing with,” Woodley added.

She said she thinks students are handling the situation well and they are going to troubleshoot to make sure their education goes on uninterrupted.

“We’re working right now to determine if we have students with technology issues. Their online education will start next Monday,” Woodley said.

UTPB is making sure to shift computers and hotspots to students.

This week faculty is undergoing intensive training to make sure they are ready to put courses together and teach online.

“Everyone is working really hard to make sure to make sure this is smooth as possible of a transition for everyone,” Woodley said.