LOOKING BACK: April 14 memories

>> 1956: On this date, the Kermit baseball team was looking to defend its first-place position as it prepared to face Wink in a District 4-A action. The Yellow Jackets were atop the standings after a 6-3 victory against Monahans. … The Crane baseball team was preparing to face Monahans while Andrews was set to face Pecos. … The Odessa College track and field team was preparing to face Sul Ross and Amarillo College in a tri meet.

>> 1974: Gymnasts gathered at Odessa College for the second annual All-American Gymnastics Classic. Former Wrangler Dough Fitzjarrell won five of six events and finished second in his other event. … Area golf teams were getting ready to begin their regional tournaments. Permian was getting ready to begin first-round play after edging San Angelo on the final match at the District 5-4A competition a week earlier.

>> 1985: The Permian girls track and field team won the Tall City Relays in Midland by scoring 173 points for its fifth team victory of the season. The meet came just a week before the District 4-5A championships. Midland High finished second with 121 points, while Midland Lee was third with 109. Odessa High was fourth at 92. … The Permian girls gymnastics team won the regional title, edging out El Paso Hanks while the Permian boys also won the regional title, with John Zieba capturing the boys’ all-around title.

>> 2000: The Permian boys and girls gymnastics teams finished the opening day of the Region III Championships at the Permian Fieldhouse in first place. … The Round Rock Express handed the Midland RockHounds their sixth straight loss with a 7-3 defeat at Christensen Stadium. The win moved the Express into a tie for first place in the Texas League’s Western Division.