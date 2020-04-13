  • April 13, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 14 memories - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 14 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 2:34 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 14 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: On this date, the Kermit baseball team was looking to defend its first-place position as it prepared to face Wink in a District 4-A action. The Yellow Jackets were atop the standings after a 6-3 victory against Monahans. … The Crane baseball team was preparing to face Monahans while Andrews was set to face Pecos. … The Odessa College track and field team was preparing to face Sul Ross and Amarillo College in a tri meet.

>> 1974: Gymnasts gathered at Odessa College for the second annual All-American Gymnastics Classic. Former Wrangler Dough Fitzjarrell won five of six events and finished second in his other event. … Area golf teams were getting ready to begin their regional tournaments. Permian was getting ready to begin first-round play after edging San Angelo on the final match at the District 5-4A competition a week earlier.

>> 1985: The Permian girls track and field team won the Tall City Relays in Midland by scoring 173 points for its fifth team victory of the season. The meet came just a week before the District 4-5A championships. Midland High finished second with 121 points, while Midland Lee was third with 109. Odessa High was fourth at 92. … The Permian girls gymnastics team won the regional title, edging out El Paso Hanks while the Permian boys also won the regional title, with John Zieba capturing the boys’ all-around title.

>> 2000: The Permian boys and girls gymnastics teams finished the opening day of the Region III Championships at the Permian Fieldhouse in first place. … The Round Rock Express handed the Midland RockHounds their sixth straight loss with a 7-3 defeat at Christensen Stadium. The win moved the Express into a tie for first place in the Texas League’s Western Division.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Monday, April 13, 2020 2:34 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
54°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 39°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]