Virtual summer school coming soon

Summer school for Ector County ISD students will be virtual, due to COVID-19, but it will have something for every child from prekindergarten through 12th grade, which is something Superintendent Scott Muri said is new and different.

“They’ll be no face-to-face right now for kids. Our teachers that are part of the summer learning experience will be focused on our at-risk kids. Kids that may have been at-risk for retention, or kids that we know have not had a healthy virtual experience or remote learning experience during the last several months. We’ll pay a little bit more attention to those kids,” Muri said. “But we’re going to provide virtual experiences for every kid pre-k through 12th grade. They’ll be something for everybody this summer. It’s important that kids stay engaged and continue to learn this summer so they don’t fall behind as we resume school in the fall in some form.”

To determine if students have fallen behind, Muri said one of the things ECISD will do is an assessment at the beginning of the year, whatever form that takes.

“We have to know where they are academically. What we do know is we can expect many of our kids to have fallen pretty far behind during this period of time. We’re not sure how far behind some of our kids may be and that assessment will allow us to accurately gauge where a child is academically and then our responsibility is to meet them where they are and take them forward and that will be some different work for us to do next year,” Muri said.

While special attention will be paid to at-risk students, Muri said summer school will offer something for all 34,000 ECISD students, which has not happened before.

“... That’s the difference this summer is we’ll have a group of teachers that will give a little bit of extra attention to those students that we know are struggling, or that we know have struggled throughout this experience. But there will be content and enrichment for every single student pre-k through 12th grade that wants to engage.”

He added that the remote learning experience, while interesting and engaging for some students, it has not been that way for others.

Some students may not have been engaged at all, or it's been difficult for them to engage.

“Parents may be working all day, or their living situation may not be healthy,” Muri said. “They may not have access to the tools of technology like other students etc., so a variety of different circumstances that are happening at the home that have made learning difficult for many of our kids and then just family stress — the stress that has been caused by the coronavirus and families losing jobs and just the scary things. ... We know that that has negatively impacted learning for many of our students, even in the best of situations they’ve been negatively impacted.”

The Texas Education Agency recently offered guidance on graduation, but ECISD is still planning virtual graduations May 22 and 23.

“Someday we will provide an outdoor, traditional graduation experience for our students. They want that they deserve that and we want to be able to give it to them, so at some point when it’s safe to do that and we are not bound by the restrictions we have today then we’ll provide that for our students,” Muri said.

Texas continues the reopening of services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While school buildings remain closed to normal in-classroom instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, schools across the state are seeking to provide graduation ceremonies so they can properly celebrate the Class of 2020.

Some of the options TEA announced were:

>> Completely virtual ceremonies that take place entirely online, with the use of videoconference or other technologies.

>> Hybrid ceremonies, which consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups.

>> Vehicle ceremonies, in which students and their families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at time with their families alongside them.

>> Outdoor in-person ceremonies, which are currently permitted for counties that have five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 between May 15 and May 31.

ECISD@Home on the CW and Telemundo will go on through the end of school.

Muri said it has been well received, but it is up to students and families whether it continues. The driver will be whether it is something that is "good for our kids and something that they're using."