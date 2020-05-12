  • May 12, 2020

Salute to health care workers - Odessa American: News

Salute to health care workers

Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 1:45 pm

Salute to health care workers Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing will be flying a formation of historic warbirds over the cities of Odessa and Midland at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The event is part of “A Salute to West Texas”.

The warbird formation flight will consist of 10 aircraft, which will launch at about 9 a.m. Wednesday from Midland International Air and Space Port. They will then fly over the cities of Odessa and Midland.

The flight is scheduled to last about one hour.

Posted in on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 1:45 pm. | Tags: ,

