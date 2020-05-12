Salute to health care workers

The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing will be flying a formation of historic warbirds over the cities of Odessa and Midland at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The event is part of “A Salute to West Texas”.

The warbird formation flight will consist of 10 aircraft, which will launch at about 9 a.m. Wednesday from Midland International Air and Space Port. They will then fly over the cities of Odessa and Midland.

The flight is scheduled to last about one hour.