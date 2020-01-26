  • January 26, 2020

OPD investigating murder

OPD investigating murder

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 9:28 am

OPD investigating murder Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa man is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting that occurred at 7:46 p.m. in southeast Odessa. 

Odessa Police responded to the Parkway Inn, 3701 East Highway 80 in reference to two gunshot victims. Investigation revealed that after an altercation occurred, an unknown male shot two 18-year-old males before fleeing the scene, a news release said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel and the second victim remains in critical condition, the release said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-01792.

