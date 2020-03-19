Conaway holds Facebook live town hall

Urging people to get information from reliable sources and not spread rumors about coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway offered advice to viewers of a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday afternoon.

Conaway, R-Midland, also spoke about flattening the curve so the health care system won’t be overwhelmed, coronavirus testing and vaccine trials. He said people should practice good hygiene, practice social distancing, work from home if you can and don’t go into work if you are sick.

He also talked about aid that should be coming from the federal government after Congress passes it.

A three-month delay has been granted for people to file tax returns, but if you are getting a refund you should file and if you owe money, you won’t have to pay for three months. The IRS will waive interest and penalties for taxes not paid by April 15, Conaway said.

Conaway said human vaccine trials are going on right now.

“That is lightning speed compared to way it usually is,” Conaway said.

But it won’t be ready for widespread distribution until next year.

“This time around, we’ve got to power through and make this happen,” Conaway said.

Conaway said a million tests are available right now and President Trump said there will be more.

He added that small business aid is coming shortly. Congress has passed and President Trump has signed into law coronavirus relief bills.

Asked if he knows when the nation will return to normal operations, Conaway said no one knows. But he said it depends on following the CDC guidelines and other recommendations.

“If we ignore that, it could be with us for quite some time,” Conaway said. “We all want to know that, but there are just too many variables.”

Asked a question about the oilfield layoffs and help for those workers, Conaway said this couldn’t have come at a worse time and expanded unemployment was part of a bill that was just passed.

President Trump, he said, is looking at direct payment to people whether they are an employer or not.

Conaway said there was going to be a contraction in the oilfield anyway partly because of the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. But when gas prices drop by $1 that’s a massive stimulus to the economy.

On Sunday, Texas received protective medical equipment from national stockpile, created in 1999. Conaway said that is now “serving us really well.”

“We’re going to get through this. That’s just who we are as Americans. Thirty-thousand Americans each year die from the flu and we have a vaccine for that,” Conaway said.

Maybe if people practice better hygiene not as many people will get the flu or coronavirus in the future.

Asked a question about how long schools will stay closed, Conaway said that is a community by community decision. Kansas closed its schools for the rest of the year, but it is up to each school board.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with a “hunger group” out of Baylor University to deliver 1 million meals a week to children on free and reduced lunch. They will be delivered to the children’s homes starting right away, he said.

He said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wants to replicate this program nationwide to make sure rural children get food throughout the week while they are not in school.