  • September 1, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: Aug. 18, 2019 – Aug. 24, 2019

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 2:15 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

>> Betenbough Homes, 9023 Red Cliff Ave., $210,950; Erica & Mario Hernandez, 508 Bunche Ave., $180,000; Marco Davis, 8508 Santa Isabella, $300,000; Betenbough, 1121 E. 89th St., $227,950; Betenbough, 1119 E. 89th St., $175,950; Betenbough, 1120 E. 89th St., $229,950; Betenbough, 1118 E. 89th St, $193,950; Marco Davis, 8518 Santa Isabella, $30,000; Betenbough, 1117 E. 89th St Ratliff Ridge, $204,950.

Total: 9 permits, $1,753,700

 

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 1, $50,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 2, $60,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 3, $80,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 4, $20,000; Clara & Beasley Williams, 506 Wabash Ave., $1,600; Jesse’s Handyman Gavin Teague, 816 W. 15th St., $5,000; Lane Taylor/Rachel Parks, 2705 Halifax Ave., n.a.; Best Builders/Nickles Cruz, 3916 Candy Lane, $45,900; Jonathan Wyall, 216 Monticello Drive, $25,000; Lone Star Pergolas/Rick White, 7301 La Escolara Ranch Road, $6,374; Trent Session, 318 Wabash Ave., n.a.; Shiloh Legacy Builders LLC/Clay More, 11 Lamplight Lane, $20,000; Jorge & Leyla Barragan, 5501 Mcknight Drive, $50,000; Margaret Peterson, 3633 Eisenhower Road, n.a.; Axa General Contractor/Joel Solis, 2607 Verde Ave., $65,000; David S Medrano, 322 E. Ruth St., n.a.; Abraham Contracting/Hash Patel, 2505 E. 2nd St., $46,000; Rosalinda Lomas, 505 W. Ada St., n.a.; Texas Made Pools & Spas/Hazuel Ruiz, 9405 Caprock Court swimming pool, $63,000; David Designs LLC/Brian Madison, 8229 San Simon St. swimming pool, $70,000; Lucia Castanela, 601 E. 56th St., n.a.; Luisa P Reyes, 216 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Arlene Cuantemoc & Arlene Rodriguez, 2695 E. 25th St., n.a.; George Stokes, 2664 Santa Rosa Ave., n.a.

Total: 24 permits, $607,874

 

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Carrillo Home Improvements, 1920 N. Jackson Ave., n.a.; Caldera I Bobcat LLC, 301 Lufkin Road, $30,000; Mid-Tex of Midland Inc, 6005 Eastridge Road, $25,000; First Choice Construction, 1610 S. Regal Ave., $8,100; A-1 Horrell Metal Building/Angelica Villarreal, 518 S. Grant Ave., $10,000; Quoc Phan, 3815 E. 52nd St., $5,000; Lampert Group, $420,413; Verizon Wireless (Schertz TX), 4242 Preston Smith Drive, $6,500; Joy Pools, 6900 Cross B Road, $200,000; Joy Pools, 6900 Cross B Road, $45,000.

Total: 10 permits, $750,013

 

Total permits: 43

Total value: $3,111,587

 

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,242

Total value (2019 year to date): $268,484,440

 

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

 

Posted in , , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 2:15 am.

