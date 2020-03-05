Communities pull together to celebrate educators

As a big thank you to anyone connected with education in the Permian Basin, Celebrating Champions of Education 2020 is planned for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788 in Midland.

A news conference to announce the event formally was held at the Region 18 Education Service Center Thursday. The event is free and will feature educator Erin Gruwell and one of her former students.

Gruwell is the teacher on whom the book and movie Freedom Writers was based.

Adrian Vega, executive director of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, said although it is open to any educator, the target audience is those serving in kindergarten through 12th grade whether they are custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, principals, teachers or assistant principals.

“… If you have dedicated your life to educating our children in our community, we want to honor you. We to celebrate you. We want to pamper you and we want to say thank you and that’s what this Celebrating Champions represents,” Vega said.

The idea for bringing Gruwell to the gathering came up after she spoke at the Odessa College honors luncheon. She referenced one of her former students, who will come with her to speak at Celebrating Champions of Education.

The event is free to participants. They just need to sign up online at Eventbrite.

Delma Lay, intermediate assistant to the president at University of Texas Permian Basin, said the university has spent a lot of time finalizing a strategic plan that will move the university forward and set it up to have a significant impact on the Permian Basin.

Celebrating Champions of Education, she said, “aligns perfectly with two of its priorities: serving the region and student success.”

“As we know, a shortage of teachers has a huge impact on families here in West Texas, but it also impacts business and our ability to recruit and retain the best and the brightest to live in the area,” Lay said.

“We, along with our partners at Odessa College and Midland College, are committed to playing a role in this solution by educating the next generation of teachers. This is one of the most important ways we can ‘serve this region,’” she added.

Another of the strategic pillars is student success and the celebration align with that because it supports “the here’s in our community who teach in our K-12 system. For us as a university strong teachers equal strong students and that means a solid pipeline to future Wranglers, Chaparrals and Falcons,” Lay said.

Vega said the event is truly cross collaborative.

This will be the third year. It started three years ago as a smaller event in Midland by Educate Midland and the Education Foundation of Midland ISD.

“It was focused exclusively on the employees of Midland ISD and so when we were able, through meetings and things of that nature, become familiar with this the idea popped into our heads to say how cool would it be if we made this a true community wide effort and so now last year was the first year that we were able to do that at that scale so now this year is year three,” Vega said.

He added that it is a chance for people with the school districts to be cheered on, thanked, have some food, entertainment and pampering.

As the event grows bigger, the committee will have to think about another possible venue, but for now one of the key features of the WNPAC is its central location, which truly brings everybody together, Vega said.