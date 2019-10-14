City to consider transportation master plan

The Odessa City Council will meet in a work session at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Among the items to be discussed is the adoption of the transportation master plan, an agreement with JSA Architects Inc. to provide architectural services for the Odessa Police Department at a cost of $229,000 and with Quorum Architects Inc. to provide architectural services, also for the OPD at a cost of $584,500.

Director of Communications for the City of Odessa Devin Sanchez said the transportation plan will be a presentation on what the city is planning to do in addressing the needs of roads, inclusive of the needs of the growing population.

She said the police department projects will be covered under the issuance of $93 million in certificates of obligation. They include a multipurpose building and training facility for the police department and a new animal shelter.

Other items on the agenda include: