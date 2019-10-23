Night of Light Downtown to be held Oct. 31

Night of Light will once again be held downtown this halloween.

Night of Light Downtown will be held in the Odessa Mariott Hotel and Conference Center and the streets around the hotel on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Trick or treating will be taking place on Grant Ave. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will include carnival rides, inflatable jumpers, food trucks, game booths, a show by Current Nine, a cake walk, face painting, pictures with monkeys, balloon animals and prizes.

Th event is organized by Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Crossroads Church.