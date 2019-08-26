Sheriff’s equipment tops agenda

Purchases of video surveillance and guard patrol systems and Chevrolet Tahoe vans for the sheriff’s office will be reviewed during today’s 10 a.m. Ector County commissioners court session.
Sheriff Mike Griffis will seek $333,822 for surveillance and patrol systems related to the $19-million county jail expansion scheduled for completion this fall. Griffis will also ask $352,118 for the patrol vans.
Other business will include hearing Judge Debi Hays’ plan for the 2019-20 property tax rate and setting times and dates for the required hearings if the rate is higher than the effective tax rate.
In recognition of the county landscape’s very dry conditions, a burn ban will be considered to prohibit burning that is not authorized and supervised by fire departments.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers will ask fellow Commissioners Eddy Shelton of Precinct 1, Greg Simmons of Precinct 2 and Armando Rodriguez of Precinct 4 to reappoint West County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Pease and department board member George Anderson to the 911 Emergency Communication District Board, effective Oct. 1.
The court will also:
- Consider spending $28,308 for metal shed covers for the road maintenance department.
- Discuss an agreement between the Ector County Law Enforcement Detention Center and Permian Medical Staffing for temporary nursing staff.
- Consider a contract for meals with Summit Food Service for the detention center, effective, Sept. 1.
- Discuss renewing the county’s Travelers Indemnity insurance contract, in partnership with USI Insurance Services, for 2019-20 property, inland marine, commercial general liability, commercial auto, commercial umbrella-excess liability, employee benefits liability, law enforcement liability, public entity management liability and public entity employment-related practices liability.
- Consider revising the county’s term hangar lease agreement at Schleymeyer Field to assign Wildcatter Aviation’s contractual interest to Texas Aero.
- Review paying a part-time LVN at the health department $20 an hour.
- Discuss spending $2,574 for padlocks, a storage building, chairs and a desk for the jail expansion.
- Consider paying $600 for furniture and equipment for Judge Denn Whalen’s 70th District Court.
- Discuss approving County Clerk Jennifer Martin’s records archival plan for the new fiscal year.
- Review allocating $13,950 to the highways and streets department for improvements and construction.
- Consider revising the smoking section of the employee handbook to include language about electronic nicotine delivery systems, or “vaping.”
