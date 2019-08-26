Sheriff’s equipment tops agenda

Purchases of video surveillance and guard patrol systems and Chevrolet Tahoe vans for the sheriff’s office will be reviewed during today’s 10 a.m. Ector County commissioners court session.

Sheriff Mike Griffis will seek $333,822 for surveillance and patrol systems related to the $19-million county jail expansion scheduled for completion this fall. Griffis will also ask $352,118 for the patrol vans.

Other business will include hearing Judge Debi Hays’ plan for the 2019-20 property tax rate and setting times and dates for the required hearings if the rate is higher than the effective tax rate.

In recognition of the county landscape’s very dry conditions, a burn ban will be considered to prohibit burning that is not authorized and supervised by fire departments.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers will ask fellow Commissioners Eddy Shelton of Precinct 1, Greg Simmons of Precinct 2 and Armando Rodriguez of Precinct 4 to reappoint West County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Pease and department board member George Anderson to the 911 Emergency Communication District Board, effective Oct. 1.

The court will also: