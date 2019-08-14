ECISD improves state grade, individual schools struggle

Ector County ISD received an overall grade of C (75) from the Texas Education Agency this year, up from a 67 (D) one year ago. However, that improvement is tempered by the fact 16 schools received a failing grade.

The Texas Education Agency will publicly release State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) accountability ratings for all public schools and public school districts in Texas Thursday, assigning letters grades to all individual schools for the first time.

“These preliminary ratings show gains in 3 of the 4 components of the state accountability system, and that is good,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a news release. “However, the number of schools with grades of D and F highlight the fact that incremental gains are not going to be good enough to achieve the results we expect. All of the students in Ector County ISD deserve an excellent educational experience and it is our job – all 4,000 members of the ECISD team – to provide it.”

The preliminary accountability ratings broken down by grade:

A – George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Hays STEAM Academy Magnet, Reagan Elementary Magnet, Carver Early Education Center, and Lamar Early Education Center.

B – OCTECHS, Falcon Early College High School (now named Odessa Collegiate Academy), Austin Montessori Magnet, San Jacinto Elementary, Fly Elementary, and Buice Elementary.

C – Permian High School, Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy Magnet, Cameron Dual Language Elementary Magnet, Goliad Elementary, Gonzales Elementary, Milam Fine Arts Elementary Magnet, Blackshear Magnet Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Cavazos Elementary, and West Elementary.

D – Odessa High School, Nimitz Middle School, Blanton Elementary, LBJ Elementary.

F – Bonham Middle School, Bowie Middle School, Crockett Middle School, Ector College Prep Academy, Wilson & Young Middle School, Burleson Elementary, Burnet Elementary, Dowling Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Ireland Elementary, Pease Elementary, Ross Elementary, Travis Elementary Magnet, Zavala Elementary Magnet, Noel Elementary, and Downing Elementary.

Four early education campuses (Carver, Lamar, Pease, and Zavala) are not rated but for accountability purposes they are paired with another school and receive the same rating as that partner school.

Overall, eight schools improved, including Blackshear Elementary which earned a C after being rated improvement required for the past four years.

Gale Pond Alamo Elementary and West Elementary also jumped to a C after being rated IR last year. Other schools that improved their overall score from year ago: Hays STEAM Academy and New Tech Odessa to an A, Buice Elementary and Fly Elementary to a B, Cavazos Elementary and Gonzales Elementary to a C.

“We are happy to see these improvements,” said Dr. Muri. “For Blackshear to overcome four years of low ratings to jump to a C shows the progress that can be made in a short period of time.”

When breaking down the overall rating by domain, the district saw increases in Domain 1, Domain 2b, and Domain 3.

Domain 1 – which measures student achievement and includes STAAR test performance levels as well as College, Career, Military Readiness and graduation rates – improved to a 75(C) in 2019 from a 67(D) in 2018.

Domain 2B, which measures STAAR performance based on the percentage of economically disadvantaged student population, improved to a 76(C) in 2019 from a 67(D) in 2018,

Domain 3, called Closing the Gaps, includes four components and evaluates specific subgroups against specific targets for each of the components. Domain 3 improved to a 71(C) in 2019 from a 66(D) in 2018.

The fourth domain, Domain 2A that measures STAAR academic growth in the areas of reading and math dropped from the previous year.

The STAAR accountability system also awards Distinction Designations based on achievement relative to a group of 40 campuses of similar type, size, and student demographics. We are pleased to announce 9 ECISD schools earned a total of 24 Distinction Designations compared to a total of 18 last year. Those schools are Reagan Elementary (6), San Jacinto Elementary (5), Austin Montessori Elementary (2), Hays STEAM Academy (1), Buice Elementary (2), Fly Elementary (1), Falcon Early College High School (now called Odessa Collegiate Academy) (1), G.H.W.Bush New Tech Odessa (4), and OCTECHS (2).