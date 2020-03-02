Midland man killed in Martin County

A Midland man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at State Highway 137 and County Road 2400 two miles south of Stanton at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29.

The crash involved a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Kenny W. Varnadore, 34, of Midland, and a 2016 Peterbuilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Micheal R. Calwonsen, 42, of Enid, Okla.

Varnadore was pronounced dead by Dr. Ray Jordan at Midland Memorial Hospital, said a Texas Department of Public Safety news release issued Monday. The release said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Calwonsen was not injured, the release said. The release said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Peterbilt was traveling north on State Highway 137. The Ford F-250 was also traveling north on State Highway 137, a short distance behind vehicle 2.the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt began to make a left turn onto CR 2400, the Ford F-250 attempted to pass the Peterbilt as it was attempting to turn left and struck the Peterbilt, the release said.