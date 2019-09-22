Partnership to tackle next steps in collective impact

The expansion of the Education Foundation’s Bookworms Literacy Program and the AVID leadership coaching program, along with remarks from Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri are on the agenda as the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin starts meeting again this fall.

The gathering is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Complex Community Federal Credit Union Training Center.

Reports from the Early Childhood Action Network and Middle School Action Engagement Network also are on tap, Education Partnership Executive Director Adrian Vega said.

Bookworms is designed to help increase literacy and foster a lifelong love of reading. Each month, students in grades prekindergarten through first read along to a story in class and then receive a copy of the book to take home to keep in an effort to promote at-home family reading, the Education Foundation website said.

The group will also talk about next steps, Vega said.

The AVID leadership coaching program was piloted at Bonham Middle School last year and gave members of the community from a variety of professions a chance to meet with sixth graders and teach them everything from how to introduce themselves to time management and conversing with adults.

“Bookworms one of the major efforts that the Early Childhood Action Network supports,” Vega said.

That action network has two primary focus areas — kindergarten readiness and prekindergarten through first grade literacy.

The program will be at all the elementary campuses in the district. Vega said this will impact more than 7,000 students in more than 60 classrooms across ECISD.

“I don’t know if anything has been done on that scale historically,” Vega said.

The group also will look at how to build a network with pediatricians and anyone who is seeing infants to start education from birth, he said.

UTPB’s First 5’s kinder camps to prepare children for kindergarten were again held this summer in Odessa and Midland.

Vega said one of the topics Tuesday will be partnering with the local hospitals to provide books to children from birth.

Plans are to launch in January with the first child born at whatever hospital they’re born in.

“… So basically, we’re looking at an early literacy education campaign where the mothers who give birth are going to be provided with a resource bag, or kit. I think the hospitals are going to be spearheading a diaper bag drive in which all of these other entities will work to fill that diaper bag with resources that really focus on brain development and literacy, the importance of literacy,” Vega said.

“… There’s research that was done on what is referred to as a 30 million word gap, so that’s what this is this is — an effort to help close that 30 million word gap,” he added.

Research was conducted among three tiers of economic status in a community — low socioeconomic status, working class and middle or upper middle class.

“There is a huge distinction and disparity between the amount of words that are exchanged between the parents and a child, but also the type of words, meaning is it positive, is it negative, is it affirming and things of that nature. So as a community, through the Early Childhood Action Network, we’re looking at moving this forward,” Vega said.

The reason sixth grade was a focal point is because there’ is research that shows it is a pivotal year. AVID doesn’t formally start until seventh grade, so offering the AVID concepts and leadership coaching was meant to give sixth graders a jump start.

There’s really two big rocks that I feel that we need to continue cultivating or what I wold like to see. We’ve had some initial meetings

Because the AVID leadership coaching initiative is expanding, more coaches are needed.

“Once again, we are looking at 35 leadership coaches per middle school — 210 leadership coaches,” Vega said.

Daniel Harper, chair of the Middle School Engagement Action Network said in a text message Friday that they are about 30 leadership coaches away from the goal of 35 coaches serving sixth graders at each middle school.

Harper said ECISD Director of AVID Amy Anderson, ECISD Community Engagement Specialist Debbie Lieb and others with the district have “worked hard to onboard and prepare the coaches for success.”

“Our action network and members of the community have supported the effort by recruiting members of the community to make a difference as coaches. We look forward to seeing the impact the coaches will have as we continue to scale up this program,” Harper said.

After piloting the program at Bonham last spring, Harper said they saw a tremendous change in the attitude and bearing of many of the students at Bonham.

“For example, students who didn’t know how to introduce themselves at the beginning were greeting the coaches with confidence by the end of our time together. I think we will be able to connect with and encourage students across the district in the same way,” he added.

Vega said what’s exciting about this program going to scale is that each middle school will have volunteers interacting with students in a way that ensures they are engaged and “that they’re not falling through the cracks.”

Vega said part of the goal of any collective impact group in every community is to devise a common agenda.

“The idea of a common agenda is at least everybody is on the same page, focusing,” he said.

Vega added that a natural kind of common agenda has surfaced when people realize they need to do something about education, infrastructure and workforce development.

“We’re smack dab in the middle of that,” Vega said. “That says now we can help leverage that because people they’re awareness is already heightened and so now what’s happening is there’s overlap in the conversation so that it’s easier to bring more people to the table, or point them (in) the same direction of saying OK yes we have to work on this together,” Vega said.

One example is the future teacher training program developed between Odessa College and UTPB.

Although the partnership can list several accomplishments, ECISD still has 16 falling schools. But Vega notes that this isn’t going to be an “overnight deal.”

“… The fact that we are all pointing in the same direction we can now at least align the resources and say ok ECISD how can we help you? What’s the best way that we can help you as a community? So it’s not an accident the TRE (tax ratification election) passed … It’s not an accident that the district is working on a strategic plan. It’s not an accident that all these things are happening and so to then say well yes the school district has 16 hailing schools that is correct, but we’re in a very different spot than if the district had 16 failing schools and they were out on an island” and none of this community involvement had happened, Vega said.

Under next steps, Vega said the partnership would like t to leverage the faith community in a unified way and incorporate First Priority to support the schools. First Priority is a youth organization that supports student-initiated, student-led Christian clubs on middle school and high school campuses, its website said.

Another area Vega said he would like to see the comment rally around is the career side. He said he’d like to see the partnership flesh out what a concerted, community wide effort would look like around workforce development.

"I’m talking about tying it together in a seamless way,” Vega said.

For example, this could include practicums and internships.

“This is a community issue. How do we ensure that these kids are being touched and they know exactly here’s a pathway, here’s how you get there, here’s scholarship money, here’s mentorship, here’s guidance, here’s coaching; here’s all that,” Vega said.