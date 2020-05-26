Board approves Strong Start program

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved a new incentive program for students called Strong Start during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

Vice President of Student Services Kim McKay said OC has had a history of Strong Start Programs.

“It is important for all students to understand what their financial obligations are when they attend college,” and McKay said it is easier than before.

With Strong Start, the first two classes will be free if they register by July 31. After that, the first class is free.

Last year, OC welcomed about 1,000 first time college students, 44 percent of which were from Ector County ISD.

This year, there are just over 1,300 grads. McKay said if OC can get 44 percent of them enrolled they will have a strong start.

To date, out of that class an estimated 800 students have prior dual credit.

McKay said 425 applied to OC institution, but have not registered; 342 have been awarded Pell grants, but have not registered; and 41 have been tested but not registered.

“These are the students we will focus on to bring into the admissions funnel to matriculate to entering freshmen,” McKay said.

The value of first two classes free is $570. The average tuition and fees for one semester at OC is $1,258 for 12 semester credit hours.

In other business, the board:

Reorganized keeping the same officers in place. The chairman is Tommy Clark; Vice Chairman is Gary Johnson; Secretary is Larry Johnson; and Assistant Secretary is Bruce Shearer.

Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood reviewed enrollment numbers.

> Enrollment for fall was 6,825 unduplicated students and spring was 6,074, which was the first time OC had gone over 6,000, Wood said.

Total unduplicated enrollment was 8,158, which Wood said is the first time it has ben over 8,000.

The fall drop rate was 3.7 percent and the spring drop rate was 3.8 percent.

Wood said the data for spring 2020 is incomplete because so many courses are still going on. But he said the early results look good. He said he expects the success rate for spring 2020 to be above 80 percent.

Wood said this will be the sixth year in a row the college has been above 80 percent in its success rate.