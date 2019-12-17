NTO, district giving back this holiday season

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa art teacher Usbaldo Valeriano will be heading to Mexico next week to deliver boxes of toys compiled by people throughout the district.

The drive is called Boxiton.

“(It’s) like a box and a telethon, but we’re collecting boxes so we call it a boxiton,” Valeriano said.

The students wrap shoe boxes like Christmas gifts and put in something educational, a toiletry and some small gifts.

The boxes have to be wrapped so they can open and close at the customs checkpoints. The deadline for turning them in is Thursday.

Valeriano plans to leave for the Ojinaga area Dec. 21. People living in Mexico open Christmas gifts at midnight on Dec. 24.

He said this is the first time New Tech has conducted the drive, but he has been involved in it the past five years.

“I started doing it with school supplies in the summer and then gifts in the winter for the holidays. … I usually do the school supplies in the summer so they can start the new year with new school supplies and this is for the poor kids in Mexico right across the border,” Valeriano said.

He added that the youngsters he and friends are helping are very poor. They live in cardboard houses with dirt floors.

Valeriano found that a lot of churches in the United States conduct a Christmas program where gifts are separated by gender and age group. He plans to do the same.

He noted that the boxes may be filled with little items, but it means a lot to the children who receive them.

“We are collecting at New Tech. We’re getting a lot of help from the student council. The student council they do a lot of work in the school culture about giving and being thankful for,” Valeriano said.

“This year, I found the perfect pairing working with the student council because it helps them lot (with) what they’re trying to do creating this culture of being thankful and doing things like this,” he said.

Valeriano added that the AVID teacher from OCTECHS is participating, as are all the art teachers in the district.

“We go to Ojinaga and the little ranches around the area. We have a lot a lot of poor, poor families. I would love for some of my students to go. This year, have two students that will spend the holidays in Ojinaga because they’re from there. I'm hoping they can help deliver,” Valeriano said.

He added that he has friends who help him as well.

Usually after they are done, they get the children something to eat.

NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez said Valeriano approached him about a school wide effort to collect shoeboxes for children in high need this holiday season.

“Our learners have stepped up to assist in this effort and we are very excited to share the good tidings,” Ramirez said in a text message.

“This is a way for NTO to give back. We always talk about being a part of a family at NTO. This is a way to extend our efforts as a family to those with needs this holiday season,” he added.