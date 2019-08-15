  • August 15, 2019

Betenbough building homes in north Odessa - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Betenbough building homes in north Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Click here for more information about Ratliff Ridge.

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:06 pm

Betenbough building homes in north Odessa By Paul Wedding pwedding@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Planning & Zoning Commission approved some rezoning requests and a preliminary plat request during a Thursday meeting for Betenbough homes, part of a large housing project they are working on in north Odessa.

Commission members unanimously approved the conversion of 19 acres of land from retail to special dwelling district along East Loop 338 between 87th and 100th Streets in order to facilitate the development of additional single-family housing. Special dwelling districts allow for smaller lot widths, 40-feet wide lots for each house instead of the standard 50-feet, meaning more room for housing.

The preliminary plat request was for a 27.76 acre tract of land northeast of the intersection of Wagon Way and East 91st Street, where Betenbough intends to create about 140 lots for single-family housing. Betenbough Land Planning Manager Chris Berry said these requests were made to fit into their current concept plan for their Ratliff Ridge development, of which these are just a small part.

Berry said their end goal for the project is to build a little more than 850 homes in total in north Odessa, between 87th and 100th Streets and Highway 385 and East Loop 338. There are already dozens of homes that have been built in the development, Berry said about 50 acres have been developed in total.

“There’s a little niche here for our production homes,” Berry said. “Just the demand out here, we’re trying to help fulfill that.”

These developments are coming up at a time when Odessa is desperate for housing. The Odessa City Council just recently approved a plan to provide incentives to cover infrastructure costs to developers who build homes meeting a certain criteria, including fitting into a price range between $130,000 and $225,000.

Homes listed in the Ratliff Ridge area on Betenbough’s website have prices ranging from a little more than $169,000, to as much as nearly $300,000.

Berry said there was no confirmed date for when the development would be completed, but said Betenbough is starting construction on about seven new homes a week. Betenbough is a Lubbock-based developer with homes in Lubbock, Amarillo, Odessa and Midland.

Contact Paul Wedding at pwedding@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7786.

Posted in , , on Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: SE at 7mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 76°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 102°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 104°/Low 79°
Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]