Students attending the Odessa Shakespeare Festival were pleasantly surprised by the chance to see the Bard’s work performed live and to talk to the actors afterward.

About 400 mostly middle and high schools students were expected to attend stagings of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Julius Caesar” Monday. This week, Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said more than 2,100 students are expected to fill the seats at the Globe Theater on the Odessa College campus.

Monday morning’s performance was of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Youngsters on Monday traveled from Midland, Fort Stockton, Fort Davis, Monahans and Imperial, “pretty much all over West Texas,” Ham said.

“Some of the schools are staying and seeing both performances,” Ham added.

He said a lot of the students that come through the festival have never been in a theater.

“Even more of them have never been in the Globe. Even more have never seen Shakespeare performed, so for us it’s a really good opportunity to show them that Shakespeare isn’t as lofty as people think it is. He was an everyman writer in his time, so when you read Shakespeare in school it’s just words on a page. But it’s meant to be performed. We’re not only seeing it performed, but we’re seeing it performed in a replica of Shakespeare’s Globe, so it’s pretty exciting,” Ham said.

This marks the fourth year of collaboration with the Odessa Shakespeare Festival and the Teas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore.

Kellye Valenzuela, an eighth grade English teacher at Walker Junior High School in Monahans, bought 25 English honor students with her. They were just staying for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“I love it. We come every year. The students don’t know what to expect. After seeing it, they’re always amazed. Odessa does a great job. They really love the question and answer afterward,” Valenzuela said.

She added that it makes students appreciate live theater and draws them out to see other productions.

Samuel Sosa, a sophomore at the Early College High School at Midland College, said he thought it was entertaining.

“I didn’t expect it to be,” Sosa said.

He added that he thought it was going to be “boring throughout,” but the actors took the roles and made the experience into something he didn’t expect.

Melanie Gutierrez, also a sophomore at the Early College High School at MC, said it was made interesting by modern music that was added.

Austin Gunter, a freshman at Andrews High School, said he really liked the production and it took him a while to figure out there were only a few actors.

“I loved how they were in sync with each other. The movement, even when they closed their eyes, they knew where they were going when they spun around,” Gunter said.

The actors, who played multiple roles, said they took about two weeks to rehearse the production. Shunté Lofton said they might know their lines, but the blocking isn’t predetermined and they still have to learn the music.

Lofton said the actors knew going in what instruments they were going to play.

Audience members admired how fast the wardrobe changes were. Lofton said they are the crew and Grace Abele said when they aren’t on stage they are taking care of people on the stage.

Most have a bachelor of fine arts or a master’s in acting or theater.

Other cast members were Brian Baylor, Walter Jacob, DJ Canaday and Lauren Ufkes.

In addition to this week’s school shows, public performances of each play are scheduled with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” set for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Julius Caesar at 7 p.m. Nov 9. Tickets for both performances are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and educators. Odessa College students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with ID.

For more information, contact Odessa Arts at (432) 337-1492, or by email at asst@odessaarts.org.