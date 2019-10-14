Teachers get Relay training

Although students were off from school Monday for Columbus Day, Ector County ISD teachers were delving into some professional development in Laying the Foundation and Relay training.

Laying the Foundation training was held at Permian High School. It has been adopted for sixth, seventh and eighth grade and is in place for the 2019-2020 school year. The program is meant to better prepare students to take the Advanced Placement exams in 11th and 12th grade.

Relay training was held at CrossRoads Fellowship church. About 40 teachers, mostly from the high schools, attended.

Anne Hoffman, Relay Graduate School of Education Dean at the San Antonio campus, said Relay has 19 physical campuses and an online campus in Texas. Locations are in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Relay was started about 2011 and the San Antoino campus opened in the summer of 2017.

“We were previously a program that was incubated at Hunter College, which is part of the CUNY (City University of New York) System in New York,” Hoffman said.

The flagship campus is in New York City and Hoffman said she was on the faculty there for a number of years before moving to San Antonio.

“It’s a graduate school of education in Texas. We offer a master’s program and we also are a certification program … In our teacher training program we work with mostly novice teachers, but we definitely have tracks for veteran teachers as well,” Hoffman said.

It is not a degree granting program, but there is an instructional leadership professional development series that is offered for principals and principal supervisors.

The teacher training is meant to develop in students the “academic skills and strength of character to succeed in college and in life,” Hoffman said.

Teachers engage in general pedagogy, as well as content specific pedagogy courses. Pedagogy is the method and practice of teaching.

“In programs like this something that excites me about this partnership is we’re doing this work … at many different levels of the district. Principals’ supervisors are getting trained by Relay; principals are getting trained by Relay; and now teachers are also getting trained by Relay, and so for example today’s session is about monitoring as students work independently and giving them feedback immediately,” Hoffman said.

Whether all teachers will eventually be trained in Relay is still under discussion, Hoffman said.

John Mullins, an English teacher at Odessa High School, said the training had been “all right so far.” He has been teaching for four years.

“I think the application will a little bit more helpful than just the sit and get,” Mullins said.

Frederick Milan, who teaches physics at OHS, said he had learned a lot so far and said the training would help him in the classroom, especially with giving immediate feedback to students and how he sets up his lesson plans.

He has been with ECISD for five years.