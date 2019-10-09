Sign Language Club to take part in concert

The Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School Sign Language Club will perform with the school choir at their fall concert set for 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the Permian High School auditorium, 1800 E. 42nd St.

The concert is free.

Alberto Izaguirre, an English language arts teacher at Wilson & Young, formed the Sign Language Club. About 10 students will participate in the performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“My kids are so excited,” Izaguirre said.

Head Choir Director Alyssa Guerra said the choir is called Pure Gold and there are 27 students in it. Four of those students will start learning guitar, bass, keyboard and drums this coming week.

Guerra said having the Sign Language Club on hand will add an extra degree of inclusivity that music has always possessed, but will now be accessible to more people.

“Our kids think it’s super cool to collaborate with another group. It really emphasizes the family dynamic Wilson and Young Middle School has,” Guerra said in a text message.