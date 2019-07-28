First-year principal makes administrator of the year

Erin Bueno might be considered an overnight success.

Now in her 15th year at Ector County ISD, she has risen up through the ranks and just finished her first year as principal of San Jacinto Elementary School. Recently, she was recognized by the district as the administrator of the year.

At the elementary level, she taught fifth and sixth grade for 10 years at Austin Montessori Magnet and then she became their instructional coach for two years. She was the assistant principal at San Jacinto working with retired Principal Pam Walker and just wrapped up her inaugural year as the head of the campus.

“… Because I was here already as an AP (assistant principal), I think it was a great advantage because I kind of knew the kids already and the parents. Ms. Walker and I worked really close together the three years that I was the assistant principal and kind of put things in place and we just kind of maintained that this year,” Bueno said.

“I would say that Ms. Walker was a leader that opened up everything to me. From day one, she started showing me what her job role was and she never kept me from things … She kind of just let me learn with her. I think everything helped prepare for this, even to this year,” Bueno added.

A native of Pecos, Bueno earned a bachelor’s degree in humanities, her master’s in counseling and a certification in leadership, all from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Receiving the administrator of the year was an honor for her, she said, especially since it was her first year as a principal.

“So I’ve kind of made it my goal. I started my leadership career receiving this award, so I’m hoping when I end my leadership career that I’m still at that level and I can receive the award more times throughout my life throughout my career here,” Bueno said.

Now that she’s won it, Bueno said she plans to maintain the benchmarks that got her there.

“That’s the thing with education — you have to grow with every year and with the different type of kids that come in, so I kind of think the standards are a little higher for me now,” she said.

Her goals for the campus are to continue working on building relationships with the students.

“A few years ago, San Jacinto was the lowest performing campus in the district. We are now one of the top performing campuses in the district and I think the biggest change is we started building relationships with our students and learning what they needed and adapting to them and we’ll continue that this year,” Bueno said.

As a principal, she said, she’s able to impact more people, but she still goes into instructor mode.

“You’ll find me teaching classes every day. You’re always a teacher at heart, but you’re able to impact the teachers you’re able to impact the students, as well, and then you get to work with parents and help encourage them to help their students,” she said.

“The parents have been really receptive of all the changes that we’ve made. I think even more so now that they’re coming and asking questions they want to help their students,” Bueno added.

The campus adopted strategies from the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. It was founded by former teacher, motivational speaker and author Ron Clark.

Bueno said she was one of the first people from San Jacinto to attend the Ron Clark Academy four years ago when she was an assistant principal.

“We knew we had to change. The campus had been IR (improvement required under state accountability standards) for several years before then, so we went to Ron Clark with a team and we kind of took things from Ron Clark, what we wanted to implement here …,” Bueno said.

One of the items is the House System.

“Our students are divided into houses, kind of like teams and every Friday they meet together. It’s kind of like a time to encourage each other. They help each other, they tutor each other, they prepare for a monthly pep rally. We have a monthly pep rally where we all go into the cafeteria and we divide by houses and we’ll have a chant like a competition of the best chant. Not only that, in the classroom the teachers give students points for good, outstanding things so you want to get as many house points because the winner of that month is revealed at the pep rally,” Bueno said. “You’ll see students from different grade levels help each other.”

It had been used in grades three through five, but it will be kindergarten through fifth this year, she said.

She said the result has been very positive.

“But they know the rules. They know that you cannot make fun of kids. They know that those things will get you out, so it’s really encouraging them. They help each other all the time …,” Bueno said.

She added that it doesn’t matter what house they’re in because good grades are recognized by everyone.

“The discipline here five years ago was really bad, according to paperwork. The number of referrals was really high and now we hardly have any referrals,” Bueno said.

The classrooms at San Jacinto also have graffiti artwork or other kinds of artwork, like they do at the Ron Clark Academy.

“It’s just so you provide a positive, uplifting environment for the students, so we have adopted that as well,” Bueno said.

Another RCA adaptation is that teachers work off a stage and students go on stage to justify their answers, she said. This is to encourage teacher engagement and student accountability.

Her campus will have about 515 students in grades kindergarten through five and 28 teachers. She is fully staffed with two long-term substitutes.

Andrea Martin is an executive director of elementary education and oversees San Jacinto. She has been Bueno’s supervisor for the past few years.

“Ms. Bueno is a leader with no excuses. She leads from the front — tutoring, pulling small groups and even modeling lessons. She is 100 percent data driven and expects the best from her staff. Under her leadership San Jacinto, which serves a 70 percent economically disadvantaged population, continues to excel,” Martin said in a text message.

“Ms. Bueno encourages her teachers to make learning fun. It is not uncommon to walk through the halls of San Jacinto and see where teachers have transformed their classrooms into scenes from Men in Black, Toy Story or Willy Wonka’s factory. These transformations provide students with an unforgettable learning experience that is both academically rigorous and extraordinarily fun,” Martin said.

Growing up, Bueno said she knew she was heading to college.

“I would say my hard work ethic comes from my father. He just always showed what it was like to work, no matter what. Whatever you committed to you had to complete that commitment. I kind of think really, to be honest with you, I was kind of the perfect storm for this leadership role. My dad had the great work ethic and demonstrated that and my mother instilled the kindness and how to care for people, especially less fortunate people. It’s kind of a mix of both I think that have made me the leader that I am today,” Bueno said.

Her father is a retired manager of a Safeway in Pecos. She said he retired, but went back to work elsewhere.

“But I knew early on college was the way I was going. I wanted to better our lives and education was so important to us,” Bueno said.

She and her husband, Marcos, have she likes to say three children — Juliana, 20, Noah, 12, and Boulder, their Rottweiler, 4.

“He is part of my family,” she said of Boulder.