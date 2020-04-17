MCH offering telehealth visits

Social distancing has forced everyone to adapt to different settings and that includes medical doctor visits.

Medical Health Center has managed to make that transition by offering telehealth services.

This week, MCH announced that its primary care physicians are continuing to provide care to people during the COVID-19 pandemic through telehealth visits.

This will allow established and new patients to visit a doctor from the comfort of their own homes.

Patients can connect directly with a provider from their smart phone, computer or tablet.

“As you’re well aware, we now have this COVID-19 crisis so patients have chronic conditions that we see day and day out,” said Dr. Fernando Boccalandro. “Those patients now need to be at home. But their chronic disease obviously doesn’t stop because of COVID-19. The big thing is to try and provide regular care that we usually provide for the patients but fortunately now, we have a lot of technology that allows us to use that allows us to do video conference and it’s great that we’ve been able to continue to provide health care to our patients. We have set up telemedicine services which are a non-cost to the patient so that we can maintain social distancing while allowing us to talk to the patient and being able to asset their symptoms. If they are necessary to obtain that, we can order it and review it to try and minimize the risk to the patients.”

Boccalandro said that the way it works is that the patient needs to be able to access the virtual appointment, through a link that’s sent by a text message or an email.

“People always want to know how it works so the way that it works, you have to have a connection at home,” Boccalandro. “You have to have either a computer or an ipad or a telephone or smart phone. What we do, we send you either via email or text message, a link and through that link, you have access to a virtual waiting room. From that virtual room, a nurse will start a teleconference with you so that we can start to see what kind of medications you are taking. We also send you a little bit of information ahead of time, like the day before. Once the physician is ready to see you, then we access the patient directly.”

The visit from there goes similar to how it would in a regular doctor’s office.

“We have the visit with the patient like we have in the office,” Boccalandro said. “Once we finish, we make a plan of treatment with the patient. We finish the visit and make a follow up if necessary?”

Boccalandro said that there are plenty of upsides to offering telehealth visits including the obvious factor of social distancing.

“There are some upsides and there are some downsides to it,” Boccalandro said. “I think it’s important to be aware that it is not a perfect visit. The first thing is that it has an upside in the sense that right now, it’s a great thing to have because the way to eliminate the spread of covid-19, since we don’t have a vaccine, is to social distance. That’s a really good opportunity because we keep people at home. That’s a big thing. The second part is comfort. We have patients who can do it from the comfort of their own home so it’s so much easier than to come to the office, park the car. People don’t have to wait. All of that is good. It also allows us to look at patients who are far away. We can contact patients who in the surrounding counties and that can be a benefit.”

But the downsides include certain process that can’t be done virtually like checking the pulse or heart.

“The downside is that sometime, there are parts to a physical examination that we need to do that can be done virtually,” Boccalandro said. “Sometimes I have patients who I need to listen to their hearts and their pulses and examine the eye of the patient. So there are some things that we can’t do because of the limitations. That’s a little bit of a downside. There’s also a personal part. We’d like to talk to our patients and see them and talk to their family members so there’s a social part of medicine that is a limitation that we have.”

While there have been some challenges to the new virtual appointments, Boccalandro said that the advance technology has helped make the transitions simple.

“It’s been remarkably simple,” Boccalandro said. “There are different services but in terms of the use of it, it’s been very easy. One part this is pretty complicated was trying to transition from a regular schedule on a daily scale and trying to transition all the appointments for patients to come in to an electronic form of communication. That’s been challenging. But with the technology that we have, it’s made it fairly simple.”