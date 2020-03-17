Muri outlines ECISD coronavirus moves

In less than a week, Ector County ISD has sprung into action to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with spring break being extended for another two weeks, Superintendent Scott Muri updated the board during a workshop Tuesday and the board approved policies to ensure that all regular district employees — contractural and noncontractyural, salaried and non-salried, will continue to be paid for their regular duty schedule while school is canceled for students.

Muri told the board that district nurses have been requested to support the hospitals and health department.

“We’ve taken some precautions as a school system to make sure we’re safe and acting responsibly. Each day at 3, I have a call with the commissioner of education (along with other schools in the state),” Muri said.

The number of cases of coronavirus has significantly increased. Muri said there have now been deaths in Texas and the number of counties that have cases have continued to increase.

More than 850 school districts across the state are now closed across the state, Muri said.

Some districts have closed for as little as one week and others have closed indefinitely. Muri said guidance will continue to come from the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the situation will get much worse before it gets better.

He said the administrative team started to work over spring break, which was the week of March 9. The guidance from TEA is that districts should be prepared for a closure over an extended period of time.

“We are preparing as if school could be potentially closed for the rest of the year. Right now, we are scheduled to come back last week of March,” Muri said. “We’ll continue to watch the situation closely. What we’re hearing across the state is we certainly need to be prepared for the long haul” in case the district needs to potentially close for the rest of the year.

The hope is that after this two-week period, ECISD can open up and continue business as usual, Muri said.

Muri said more than 50 percent of ECISD students live in poverty and completely depend on the district to eat Monday through Friday.

On Tuesday, ECISD began feeding students breakfast and lunch. Muri said 1,506 meals were distributed at all campuses that have cafeterias — 40 sites. Any child 18 or younger can pick up a meal.

Muri said the district also is exploring the possibility of working with transportation and food service team to deliver food five days a week to on delivering five days a week to students who may not have transportation or who can’t walk to a school.

He said the goal would be that, working with community organizations, meals can be provided seven days a week. The district would provide meals five days a week and community organizations would provide food over the weekend, Muri said.

Muri said ECISD is currently open for the 4,200 employees who are busy processing how to prepare learning materials to give to parents or guardians to help them teach their children.

They will receive support from teachers.

“By Monday, our goal is reaching every child with digital and print resources and equipping parents with knowledge on how to use those resources,” Muri said.

He said they have to make sure that all students have resources and that guidance is provided to parents on how to use those resources to teach their children because they won’t have teachers in their homes.

Muri said he has to attest to that in writing.

“We will leverage the very best of our communication skills,” Muri said.

Information will be on the district website and social media. Phone calls also will be made.

Many students may not have access to a computer, but they will have access to a telephone. They may have to hand deliver content to families, Muri said.

Muri said he will have free access to CBS 7, the CW and Univision for an hour a day.

“We also need to make sure we take care of the whole child. Our nurses are busy. Our nurses have been delivering medications to moms and dads because their prescriptions were running out. We are reaching out to the most fragile children,” Muri said.

He added that nurses are meeting with the health department to get training on the coronavirus screening process.

“Our counselors are also back and they are busy. Our counselors have been reaching out to our most fragile students — students who were already in counseling,” Muri said.

"We’re going to set up a hotline to our families that will be open morning, noon and night if parents or children are having difficult times. Alicia (Syverson, assistant superintendent of school and support) is working with counseling to establish that opportunity,” he added.

Muri said state testing was eliminated for the year and state government is doing things to “make our jobs easier.” The benefits department and human resources have been getting a lot of questions like whether they can be tested and have their insurance cover it.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Art Martin and his team are making sure the district pays its bills and payroll runs on time.

“His team has been busy from the operational side. When we do not have employees working, operations cease to exist. Art is making sure machinery is still running and we’re doing what we need to do,” Muri said.

Muri said ECISD is preparing to put a lot of curriculum information on its website.

Muri said the district has tried to balance the reality that March 27 is the last day they will be out, but when he’s communicated with the public he’s tried to make it clear that it could be a longer period of time and it could be the rest of the year.

“We have to set the expectation that we could be operating like this for the rest of the school year. That’s a real possibility,” Muri said.

He stressed that this is not free time.

“I want our employees to understand that it’s not a vacation, that we didn’t just give them extra days because ed is our business. We do expect them to come and do some work. It’s not about having two more weeks of free time, it’s about having two weeks to decide how we’re going to educate our kids,” Muri said.

He noted that one of the things ECISD will roll out to parents is a schedule for elementary and secondary students.

“We will be providing that to everyone in the district to help moms and dads organize this. We’ll be providing as much guidance as we can,” Muri said.

On a separate item, it was announced that Albert Anchondo, the accounting supervisor, has been named special assistant to the superintendent. Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said he is currently serving in both roles.

Martin reviewed finance and Executive Director of Leadership Dalia Benavides reviewed the Youth Truth Survey results for secondary schools.

Martin said the total revenue estimate for 2020-21 was $306,966,000.

For 2019-2020, the updated revenue estimate was $302,066,000 and in 2019-2020, the total revenues were $299,169,982.

The 2020-21 estimate of revenues is based on a projected increase in enrollment of 900 students and no increase in property values, Martin said. The increase is worth about $5 million.

Martin said the Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath has committed that money will continue to flow and the district can continue to operate.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how they go about coming up with a system of formulas that will fairly compensate districts in the state so we can continue to make payroll and continue to operate,” Martin said.

He added that a lot has changed in the past two or three weeks with oil prices dropping, and just one week before spring break, enrollment declined by 60 students.

“We still have several weeks to go before the end of school. The process of people coming and going is going to continue,” Martin said. “We’ll keep up as best we can. I suspect our estimates will change between now and the end of the year.”

He said the district will approach the budgeting process very conservatively.

Answering a question about an upcoming but cancelled Facilities Review Committee meeting, Muri said none of what is happening in the community right now changes the condition of district facilities.

“We’ll come back to you with a conversation about that,” Muri said.

The board also voted 6-0 to modify a board policy regarding compensation and benefits: compensation plan. The policy change ensures that during an emergency closure, all employees will continue to be paid for their regular duty schedule. The approval of this policy item was necessary to consider the resolutions in the next item. The board voted 6-0 to adopt three solutions pertaining to employee pay and leave during emergencies. These resolutions are in place for a maximum of four weeks and all have to be renewed if the school cancellation runs longer.

This action taken by the board means all regular ECISD employees — contractural and non-contractural, salaried and nonsalaried will continue to be paid for their regular schedule.

On a separate item, the development of a new strategic plan was removed from the agenda until a later date.