Spire project needs more funds

Work on the Odessa Spire project is going to begin next week, but the project is going to need more funding before it is complete, and Odessa Arts is asking for donations.

While the remediation of the old “Cloth World” tower near Pinkie’s at Maple Avenue and 10th Street was originally budgeted to cost about $350,000, Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said that number went up, and the group is now trying to raise an additional $200,000 to complete the project.

“The more money that we raise from private investors, the less of the public art money that I have budgeted for other things that I have to use,” Ham said.

That cost went up, Ham said, due to having to go out of state to find a contractor to handle the remediation, meaning they now have additional