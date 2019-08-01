  • August 1, 2019

Spire project needs more funds - Odessa American

Spire project needs more funds

  • Odessa Spire

    Courtesy rendering

    This is an artist rendering of the proposed redesign of the former Cloth World sign on Maple Avenue and Ninth Street in Odessa.

Donate to the Odessa Spire here. 

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:57 pm

Spire project needs more funds By Paul Wedding

Work on the Odessa Spire project is going to begin next week, but the project is going to need more funding before it is complete, and Odessa Arts is asking for donations.

While the remediation of the old “Cloth World” tower near Pinkie’s at Maple Avenue and 10th Street was originally budgeted to cost about $350,000, Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said that number went up, and the group is now trying to raise an additional $200,000 to complete the project.

“The more money that we raise from private investors, the less of the public art money that I have budgeted for other things that I have to use,” Ham said.

That cost went up, Ham said, due to having to go out of state to find a contractor to handle the remediation, meaning they now have additional

costs in hotel rooms, equipment rental and mileage. Of the $200,000 needed, Ham said $50,000 of that would be going to converting the original concept from white lights to colored, LED programmable lights.

Should Odessa Arts not be able to raise the $200,000 needed, that would mean taking money out of the $700,000 the Odessa City Council allocated to the group weeks ago.

“We have some public art projects in the planning stages that I’ve budgeted for,” Ham said. “My goal is to do five public art projects in the five districts of Odessa. If we don’t get the entire $200,000 then we’ll pull from that and push back the five until next year.”

Ham said the idea would be to complete one art project per district per year, but the funding shortage could delay that.

“Cloth World is so great, I am so proud of it. It’s gonna be such a fantastic thing to do,” Ham said. “But once that’s done, we want to look at other parts of the community that don’t have art or don’t have access to art.”

Work on the project is expected to begin next week with fencing andscaffolding going up Tuesday

and electrical work beginning Wednesday, Ham said. The Odessa Spire is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

City Council members first approved the project in October 2017. The project, being done by Philadelphia-based artist Ray King, will involve a giant lit spire inside of the tower.

Contact Paul Wedding at pwedding@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7786.

