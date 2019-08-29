OA moving back downtown

The Odessa American is moving closer to our old stomping grounds Friday.

The OA’s business office will be closed Friday at 4001 E. 42nd St., as we move from the Southwest Office Building to the Bank of America Building at the corner of Eighth Street and Grant Avenue.

The spot on the eighth floor gives us a soaring view down the Andrews Highway as well as a south facing view of the beautiful new Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

We’re looking forward to that view including the (as of now) under-construction Torchy’s Tacos. Last November, the OA moved from 222 E. Fourth St., to the current building. The OA had been at the Fourth Street site for more than 75 years.

OA Publisher Patrick Canty said new owners of the newspaper’s 42nd Street offices indicated plans for other uses for the property and were very accommodating in offering the OA either alternative space or the opportunity to explore other options.

“With the fabulous new hotel/convention center project coming to fruition, downtown is taking on a new and exciting look and feel,” Canty said. “We’re excited about moving back downtown and being part of what we hope will be a wonderful transformation.

“And John Bushman and his team at ICA (owners of the Bank of America building) have done so much to welcome us back and to be so accommodating.”

Canty explained that Bushman and ICA were instrumental in helping provide the newspaper prominent signage at its new location, as well as what he described as a first-rate dock facility for its circulation distribution operations.

“John and his team understood the special needs we have as a news organization that must operate seven days a week, 365 days a year. And they worked hard to provide us with a new home that meets those needs. I can’t be happier.”

We’re asking readers to bear with us as our phones will not be operational until Tuesday. Readers may still reach our customer service department at 888-693-7191.

Our new location, owned by ICA properties, is in the same building the Odessa Chamber of Commerce also calls home.

Our phone numbers will remain the same and the latest breaking news, sports and weather are still available on our website at oaoa.com.