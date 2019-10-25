Hobbs men arrested for theft

HOBBS, N.M. - Lea County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men in connection to thefts in Hobbs, NM, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Hobbs residents Patrick J. Ryan, 24, and Antonio D. Villanueva, 25, were both arrested, the statement says.

Ryan was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, both 4th degree felonies, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor.

Villanueva was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, both 4th degree felonies, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a petty misdemeanor.

Ryan and Villanueva were arrested following an investigation into a commercial burglary earlier this month.

On October 19 Lea County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Bensing Rd. in Hobbs in reference to a company’s fence being cut and and items totaling approximately $4,000 being stolen from the yard and company trailer, says the statement.

Authorities recovered shoe prints near the fence and inside the trailer, as well as a tire impression outside the fence.

According to the release, the tire impression appeared to be large and consistent with off-road tires.

Deputies noticed similar tires on a black and gold Ford pickup at the residence of Ryan; investigators later determined the tread matched the tire impressions found at the scene.

Villanueva claimed the truck at Ryan’s residence belonged to his father, and a records check on Villanueva revealed an active, outstanding bench warrant.

While Villanueva was being searched, deputies discovered meth in a baggie on his person.

Villanueva later informed deputies the stolen items were in Ryan’s house, after which investigators contacted Ryan and observed the sole of his tennis shoe matched the shoe impressions left at the scene.

Stolen items were recovered from Ryan’s house and Villanueva’s truck.