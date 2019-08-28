  • August 28, 2019

Oncor reporting scattered outages in Midland-Odessa - Odessa American: News

Oncor reporting scattered outages in Midland-Odessa

More than 400 customers remain without power

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:15 pm

Odessa American

Weather-related outages are occurring throughout the Midland-Odessa area following a storm that rolled through early this morning.

Michelle Schuldt, a meteorologist with the Midland National Weather Service said the storm hit at about 4 a.m. today and was electrically active.

Outages often occur when lightning is present in a storm.

Gus Ortega, customer operations manager for Oncor Electric, said over the phone at about 9 a.m. today that 362 customers are without power in Odessa and 101 customers are affected in Midland.

“Right now in Odessa, we’ve got some outages that are scattered everywhere throughout the county,” Ortega said.

He said the largest concentration of outages is occurring in West Odessa and centrally within city limits.

Oncor will be working throughout the day to restore power to customers.

“Lightning is one of the main sources that causes the power outages and when lightening hits our equipment it may cause burned wires or fuses, it just depends,” Ortega said. “It could hit a pole and a pole may fall or catch on fire. If the public sees a wire on the ground, they should call 9-1-1 because it has the potential to be energized.”

Customers who experience a power outage can report it by calling 888-313-4747 or by visiting stormcenter.oncor.com for estimated restoration information while awaiting repair.   

 

