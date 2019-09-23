Ireland librarian aims to spark love of reading with challenge

Hoping to ignite a love of reading in students at Ireland Elementary School, librarian Danna Church has started the 40 Book Challenge this year.

The 40 Book Challenge was created by Donalyn Miller, who wrote “The Book Whisperer,” a newsletter from Church said.

“Unfortunately, a lot of students see reading more as like an assignment, something for school. They do what they have to do for their assignments. You read a book; you answer questions about it; and you move on.

For me the goal is I want them to start loving reading. It’s more than just a school assignment. It’s more than just a class that you take,” Church said.

By issuing the challenge, she said she hopes the students will experience different types of genres, or find that one genre, a couple of genres, or that one book series that will spark their love of reading and get them to realize that reading for enjoyment is a good thing.

Some students do not have books at home and some do.

She has a flexible schedule this year at the library so she’s open all day long.

“As soon as they finish a book and they have the opportunity with their class, they can come in and check out. Let’s say they checked out a book out in the morning, they had some reading time in class, (and) they finished it. As long their teacher is OK with them coming back, they can come and get some more. I’m available all day long for them to come and check out — either individually or with their whole class. If their teacher wants to schedule a little bit of time for them to come in, we can do that, too,” Church said.

Teachers often book some time for classes and special events like Pirate Week, so I’m seeing them “and while I’m working with them, students can come in and check in their own books; find some books. Then I’ll just step off for a second, check out their books and out they go,” she added.

The way the challenge works is any book that a student has read and completed can be written on their reading log from the beginning of school until right toward the end of the school year, Church said.

“I’ve also told them that if they read a book with their parents, if they read an e-book, if they listen to an audio book, if someone reads a book to them, just as long as they’re getting the information from the book they’ve read, they can write it on their log,” Church said.

She noted that it’s a personal challenge to see how many books they can finish by the end of the school year. It’s not a competition among the students. They are competing with themselves and if they don’t reach the 40-book goal, that’s OK.

“For some students, 40 books is going to be super easy,” Church said. “For other students, they might have only read and completed five or six books last year in total. This year, I’m hoping by having this challenge that they will push themselves to read more.”

According to her calculations, Church said there are about 40 weeks in the school calendar, including holiday weeks so it works out to one book a week.

“When I tell the students can you read one book a week, that seems much more manageable than gosh I’ve got to read 40 books. And it’s not that they’ve got to read it, either. It’s a challenge; it’s a goal. I told them there’s a difference in a requirement and a goal,” Church said.

Every book read is a cause for celebration. She tells the students to think about all the new words they’ve learned, the places they’ve gotten to visit and the new characters they’ve learned about through reading.

“Every book that you’ve read, you’ve learned new things. You’re getting smarter and becoming a stronger reader,” Church said.

She said she’s tried to get the students to think of it as being like video games, athletics, or riding a bike — anything that takes practice to get better at.

“So by pushing yourself to read and read a lot, you’re going to get better at reading,” Church said.

Max Johnston, Ellis Macaw and Eva Rico, all 10-year-old fifth graders are raring to go.

“I think it’s good for the kids that like to challenge themselves to read more books,” Macaw said.

Macaw said he hasn’t always liked reading.

“I started reading after my sister and I was irritated because I couldn’t read like she could. I didn’t like reading for the longest time,” he said.

What changed his mind?

“Just adventure and I can explore the world in one single book. That’s what I think about it,” Macaw said.

Rico said it will be easy for her to reach the 40-book goal. She reads a lot of chapter books and is working on a book of her own.

“I’ve been reading for a long time,” Rico said.

Church also is participating.

“I’ve told them, too, I love to read fiction and fantasy and so for me I’m going to have to force myself out of my comfort zone to follow the same challenge because I typically don’t read nonfiction. I very rarely read biographies, so that’s something. And poetry is not my favorite by any means, but to do the same thing as the students I’m going to try to do that as well to do those different things,” she said.

Macaw said he likes that the students will get to pick their own books.

So far, Church said she has read seven books, but four were picture books she read to kindergarten classes. She has the covers posted on a bulletin board in the library and one outside that shows what she’s currently reading.

“I want to visit each classroom at the end of the year and I want the kids to write in big numbers how many books that they’ve read and hold it up and I’m going to take a picture,” Church said.

She added that she knows some students will surprise themselves with the number of books they were able to read.